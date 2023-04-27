Derek McGrath: Kinnerk rightly hailed a genius, Davy wrongly labeled a madman 

Post-match messaging by inter-county managers is an art. After the infamous “ghost goal” in the 2018 Munster Championship draw with Tipperary, I had some time to align my thoughts. There was seething anger and a palpable sense of injustice inside and outside our dressing room. It could either be embraced or ignored. I chose to ignore, outlining that I felt Alan Kelly was human and he had made a mistake.

My reasoning was, firstly, genuine. Nobody would make that error purposely. And secondly, with a massive round-robin game the following week against Limerick I felt that we did not need the story following us around for the week.

John Kiely’s post Thurles address last Sunday echoed what James Horan had pointed out on the Examiner Football Podcast some weeks ago that “you are almost talking to your players”.

It reminded me of a chapter in Clive Woodward's book How to Win about the plight of Emily Seebohm, the Australian swimmer and favourite for the 100-metre backstroke at the London Olympics, With well-wishers and social media telling Seebohm thousands of times that “you’ll get the gold…. you’ll get the gold”. she acknowledged that “somewhere in your mind you are going to say you’ve done it”. It became her weakness.

If you've ever wondered why Limerick remain super tuned in, just listen back to the musing of their brilliant manager post-match. The messages were far more pointed towards the future than the past.

In Thurles, his message was brilliantly pointed. He suggested the perceived “softening up exercise” through media discussion of Limerick's superiority, had perhaps permeated the group. When Seebohm blamed Facebook and Twitter for failure to win gold, she had let the outside in. But in making his point after a win, Kiely - and no doubt Caroline Currid - were getting ahead of the game. They were facing the idea of failure. The worst-case scenario has been discussed in advance. By delving into the possibility of failure, reality hits home and makes that disastrous outcome less likely.

As Woodward put it: “Conceptualising the nightmare outcome is a phenomenal motivator and incentivises you to work with an enhanced level of focus and scrutiny."

Equally fascinating was Davy being Davy. Immediate focus was on the job he is going to have to lift “my lads” and the customary hyperbolic praise for the upcoming opposition, namely Cork. There must also have been an inherent pride in the performance he had induced from his squad.

Cerebral is probably not a word that many associate with Davy but to underestimate the Clare man’s thought process on the game is to do him a complete disservice.

Thankfully Fergal Hartley, Pat Flynn, Sean Regan and Irial Mac Murchú had the good sense to ignore the noise from the outside around Davy's appointment and see instead the detail, knowledge, experience and vision in Davy's psychological, physical, and tactical planning. This level of detail is what these Waterford players deserve.

In winning a Munster championship on his last sojourn into Waterford, Davy had the pleasure of training some of the best individual players to ever play the game. Not alone has hurling changed, societal changes have brought an evolution in how most players think about both their lives and the game.

Contrary to the perception that the youth today are one-dimensional and insular, I am heartened by what I see. I see a generation of well-informed, more aware people, keen to expand their horizons and generally more educated than we were in the 80s and 90s. I think Davy's adaptability to embrace this evolution means he realises players now have an insatiable desire for new ideas and experiences.

The "get it and hit it", "just clear your lines", "you’re a forward just stay up there” language of the past has become more nuanced and detail-driven. Having watched Aston Villa's progress over the last number of weeks I began to read some material on Unai Emery and found a distinct correlation between his approach and that of Davy and Paul Kinnerk.

Some coaches believe that restricting their input to a few simple messages is the best way. Emery has found a receptive audience for a much greater volume of information. "Skill and mentality matter. I (Emery) aim to help give them the details.”

There was some scepticism among the older generation in Waterford who noted “worrying developments in the Déise tonight” when Davy's imminent appointment was due. It contrasted with the glowing praise from recent retirees Kevin Moran and Paraic Mahony, who like current joint captain Jamie Barron, heralded the Clare man as a “brilliant appointment” for Waterford.

Those that regularly point out that “you’d never know what Davy might do" should be challenged to detail exactly what outrage we should expect from the genial Bannerman. Can you imagine the vitriolic rush to condemn him post-Ennis last Sunday if he had masterminded an incoherent gameplan that afforded 100 yards of space to the Tipperary forwards and lacked any defensive cover?

The often dismissive commentary around Davy's formations and gameplans can be irksome and is not reflective of reality. Without question, there are times he can be the catalyst for annoyance, but when watching Calum Lyons's brilliant man-marking job on Cian Lynch last Sunday remember this had been simulated months ago when Lyons nullified Eoin Cody in the league.

The process involves layers of deep thinking, confounding the pub stool commentary that Calum cannot defend. The tracking of Barry Nash, the pinning of Kyle Hayes by Michael Kiely, allied to Tadgh's positioning at the side where Aaron Gillane invariably makes his runs — none of this is accidental, instinctive or gut readings. They are rehearsed, repeated instructive examples of good coaching by Queally, Fitzgerald and Kelly, reinforced by the sharp analysis of Tomas Ó Cadhla and Donie Mac Murchu.

Tadhg’s nous enabled the other backs to stand on the outside rather than goalside of their men. Indeed Kinnerk's orchestration of the last 18 minutes following Gearóid Hegarty's red was an exact replica of Waterford’s approach during the league game against Dublin. It will be added to many coaches' playbooks. Two brilliant minds, one heralded a genius (rightly so), the other a madman (wrongly).

My admiration for Cork has been well documented. The perception they are or were at a low ebb is another false narrative. The perception that we don’t know if they have their best team on the pitch is more accurate.

Pat Ryan has at his disposal some of the best players and particularly forwards in the country. Given the attack could include Robbie O'Flynn, Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston, Patrick Horgan, Seamie Harnedy and Jack O Connor, it's no surprise Pat himself said, at the outset of a three-year term, that it was all about delivering in year one. For all the talk of newness on Leeside, 10 players involved against Waterford in the 2017 semi-final will be involved on Sunday. That 10 will be matched by a Déise 10. To achieve anything on Leeside these more experienced players are still Cork's best route to success.

Cork have struggled consistently with getting their defensive system in order. After a tame league exit, and with Eoin Downey and possibly Sean O'Donoghue and Mark Coleman missing, their ability to cope with the flexibility of the Déise attack will be intriguing.

The disappointing aspect of their planning has been a lack of ingenuity, an ability to embrace and come with something different. Could they have spent the winter and spring trying to reposition a forward to the half-backline or midfield? How would Shane Kingston fare if given the freedom of the Páirc on Sunday? Could Conor Cahalane's speed and ability to run from deep be better utilised coming from wing back?

They know that they will be handed a de facto sweeper because of Waterford’s set up but are they comfortable in the open spaces of Páirc Uí Chaoimh to cope with 6 v 5 as opposed to 7 v 6 on the other side. Niall O'Leary, Rob Downey and Ciarán Joyce seem certain to feature. Joining them may well be the wrongly maligned Damien Cahalane and the speedy Tommy O'Connell. If Donoghue is not fit, who will mark Dessie Hutchinson? If Darragh Fitzgibbon is fit do they say 45 mins or 25 minutes and do they need the link play of Luke Meade against Waterford more than any other opposition?

Expect Davy to tweak things slightly, perhaps asking Calum Lyons to marry his new defensive strengths with taking sporadic opportunities to turn up on the shoulders of Bennett, Barron and Hutchinson when in possession.

The confidence of last week’s performance, the reinvigoration of Barron, the cut and craft of the Dalys, Fagan and Lyons, the impact of Austin and the value of both the coaching team and the game under our belts should see Waterford over the line. Post-match musings will then set the tone for the next few weeks.

Selfless de Búrca will rise again

During the All-Ireland final of 2020, when Tadgh de Búrca ruptured his ACL for the second time, my father paused the TV. Diagnosed with terminal lung cancer with only weeks to live, Dad asked us all to rewatch the manner in which Tadgh exited the pitch. He pointed to his selflessness, his demeanour disguising his obvious disappointment and pain and his “sorry about that, lads” message to Cahill and Bevans. Dad was only reinforcing what I already knew.

I have to confess that I did not even see Limerick's goal last week as my eyes were completely fixated on the Clashmore man. I knew instantly this was a season-ending injury.

When preparing for our 2016 Munster Championship semi-final against Clare, the management spent some time preparing scrapbooks from all the lads' parents and influences on their lives. We added our own tuppenceworth to the books while having a sneak peek at the many photos and messages from when the boys were younger. The De Búrca Booklet was the very definition of family values: honesty, care, love, resilience, humour and loyalty. All the traits that this young man possesses.

As is the norm when you step away from managing a county you invariably keep your distance more out of respect than anything else. This week however merited at the very least a text for a special person:

“I’ll spare you the bullshit, anything we (my family) can do to help let me know. We'll call up to see you over the coming months."

His response can stay between us. He will rise again.