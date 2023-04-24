Anthony Daly: Cahill adds steel to golden wrists, Limerick feeling the hype?

As I set off on my championship trail yesterday morning at 9am, listening to ‘Sunday Miscellany’ on RTÉ Radio 1 was a firm reminder that, while the summer is still not technically here, the feeling of it certainly is.

The biggest difference was that I was pointing the car north and not east or south because I was heading to Roscommon. Of course I’d have preferred to be going to Thurles or Ennis but duty calls when you’re a pundit and we had to cover the Limerick-Waterford game from Dr Hyde Park.

As I arrived early in Roscommon, I passed the gates of the Hyde and rolled the window down to chance my arm. A steward spotted me: ‘Are you here for the hurling or the football,’ he asked. I don’t think he knew me that well.

I wanted to get away straight after the Limerick-Waterford game so your man asked me if I wanted to park inside the ground. Some of the RTÉ personnel had warned me not to as I could get nailed with the walk-up crowd just before the match, but I said I’d take my chances. As soon as I was off air, I took off for the car like Usain Bolt.

I had my laptop with me so I drove about a mile out the Athlone Road and pulled into a retail park outside Roscommon. I had 4G coverage on the phone, which I synched to the laptop, before linking up to GAAGo. To get even more atmosphere from Ennis, I managed to get Clare FM on the car radio. Not ideal. But it was as much as I could hope for.

There were stages in the first half when the screen was glitching but I still got to see all of the match. From a Clare perspective, it was hard watching, despite Clare bagging such a high score.

Going 1-3 to 0-0 down so early was a huge worry but even when Clare thundered into the match and began to whittle the lead down, you still always felt that Clare would have to do a rake of hurling, especially against a side with so many players with golden wrists, and who were always going to keep the scoreboard moving.

Clare didn’t make it easy for themselves when conceding three early goals but even though a couple of those green flags were preventable, you felt that Tipp could get more goals. And when you concede five goals, you’re rarely, if ever, going to win a championship match, especially a Munster Championship match.

It was a tough afternoon for the two Clare young players making their first championship starts, goalkeeper Eamonn Foudy and corner-back Adam Hogan. Adam was playing with St Joseph’s Tulla in the Dr Harty Cup last year and he is going to be a hell of a player for Clare. But Sunday was just one of those days that you often have to experience to get to that level, to make you realise what it actually takes to survive, never mind prosper in the white heat of championship.

It was a difficult afternoon too for Eamonn, especially when he has had so little senior championship game-time for both club and county. When Inagh-Kilnamona reached the 2021 county senior final, Eamonn was sub to Pa Kelly, the former Clare keeper. Eamonn has established himself with the club now but his senior inter-county experience has really been limited to a cameo appearance against Waterford in last year’s round robin rout and a handful of league games this year.

He got a terrible start with Jason Forde’s sideline going all the way to the net, which surely rocked his confidence. After that, Eamonn's decision making suffered but he is good enough to bounce back. So are Clare, even if the task isn’t getting easier any time soon with a trip to Limerick on Saturday.

The way in which the team fought to the bitter end was a reflection of how much spirit is in this group, and how much they are fighting for themselves and management, but they’re going to have to bring that to a whole new level again now in just six days. Can they? They’ll have to if they don’t want their season up in flames before May Day even arrives.

On the other hand, yesterday was very much all about Tipperary and the job Liam Cahill has done with this group. Tipp had a tough championship last year when not winning a game but it wasn’t a breeze either for Cahill with the way Waterford limped out of the championship. The last time he was in Ennis, his side had been embarrassed by Clare.

He was determined to ensure that wouldn’t happen again but so were the Tipp players after last year’s whipping from Clare. They had some excellent performers, especially Jake Morris and Bryan O'Mara. It was great too to see the three McGrath brothers on the field – Noel, John and Brian. They may not be the fastest but their toughness, manliness and class provided a neat metaphor for Tipp’s display.

Jason Forde of Tipperary shoots past Clare defenders. Pic: ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

What has probably made Clare’s job even harder again now for Saturday is the fact that Limerick laboured to their win in Thurles. You have to give huge credit to Waterford but they’ll be sick with themselves that they didn’t win or draw the game. Some of the chances they missed in the second half were nearly unforgivable, especially when they had Limerick over a barrel.

It wasn’t a great game but it was exactly the type of match Waterford needed it to be – scrappy, ragged, dogged, with no real fluency. Limerick still normally dominate those games but they didn’t because Waterford were so well set up to hound them out of their stride.

I saw John Kiely refer afterward to the amount of BS spoken during the week about Limerick’s elevated status, which may have been a direct reference to us on the Irish Examiner podcast, especially after Mark Landers relayed a story told to us at a fundraiser for Valley Rovers in Cork that John’s men had the potential to win six-in-a-row.

Opinion is always only opinion but it’s funny how hype, no matter how hard you try and guard against it, can infiltrate even the most tightly guarded camps. Limerick’s performance certainly looked like the hype may have got in. If Kiely thinks it did, Limerick could be even more dangerous now going forward.

In Leinster on Saturday, Galway got the job done against Wexford, who were hammered with injuries, but they’ll still expect more from themselves going forward in this championship. It was a difficult afternoon for Westmeath in Nowlan Park but the performance of the day was Antrim’s display against Dublin in Corrigan Park.

Antrim may not have won the game. They’ll feel that they should have but they’ll be even more grateful that they didn’t lose a game that they controlled for so long.

The big question now is can they take that ambition and attitude down to Wexford Park on Saturday evening? If they can, and Wexford don’t lift their performance levels, an even bigger shock could be on the cards.

Championship defeats are hard but you have zero time to reflect or dwell. You have to move on straight away. One of the biggest challenges in the round robin is how well you respond to defeat.

By 6pm on Sunday evening, Clare were already thinking about Limerick.