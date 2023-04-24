Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Looking at Galway in a different light to before

GALWAY won a Connacht Championship game at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday that they may have lost in the past.

They looked to be in control at half-time and Ian Burke got them the first point of the second half to set them on their way, but Roscommon reacted. They have been a second-half team all through the league and once more they obliged. They tested Galway to the hilt but the Tribesmen had the answers.

There was an admirable calmness about them when momentum slipped away and when the home side charged. That calmness comes from trust within the group, but also from all the big-match experience that they have amassed, over the last 12 months in particular.

It wasn’t the perfect performance but it was enough to win a Connacht semi-final. However, I was measuring them by a different standard, through the lens of All-Ireland contenders. In that context they continue to travel in the right direction but with room for improvement.

They are tactically flexible, sharp on the line, and adjust accordingly with appropriate haste. Their approach to the Roscommon kickout was an interesting example of this. Conor Carroll deserves massive credit and he finished the match having won 100% of his own kickouts, including seven long restarts.

Galway initially tried to spook the young Oranmore/Maree man with an aggressive eight-man zonal press. When he picked holes in this with two long kick-outs to Keith Doyle — resulting in Roscommon winning two frees that Ciaráin Murtagh converted — Galway changed tack. They went man to man and then after half-time they set traps for him, tempting him to go short in an attempt to force turnovers from there.

While they got no joy from the variety of approaches, it highlighted that they have rehearsed the different methods and are willing to shift between them in real-time to find a solution. They were 60% on their own kick-out and came under pressure here, scoring two and conceding two off their own restarts. They lost five of their 11 long restarts, which was surprising.

They have plenty of fielders and big bodies out there including Paul Conroy, Matthew Tierney, and Peter Cooke. In the end it fell on Damien Comer to win a crucial long kickout to turn the tide back in their direction. Losing breaking ball on both restarts will certainly be a work-on for them for the Connacht final. Pádraic Joyce will have been delighted to have got Cillian McDaid on the field and his restoration to the starting 15 will go some way to addressing any issues there.

While Shane Walsh was slightly off colour, Damien Comer and Ian Burke were excellent. Comer scored 1-4 including the decisive goal in the 53rd minute. He kicked some great points in the first half and some of his selfless defensive work was commendable getting a crucial block down late on. Keeping him fit is central to Galway’s All-Ireland chances.

The return of Ian Burke could prove to be a masterstroke from Joyce. He is so effective, in particular against mass defences. In general, he creates more than he scores and is a specialist at attracting cover and releasing the ball at just the right second.

That number 13 jersey is probably a straight shootout between Burke and Rob Finnerty. Regardless of who starts, having the other in reserve is a wonderful luxury to have. Finnerty coming into a game late when backs are fatigued could cause havoc.

Another find for Joyce and Co this year is John Maher. The Salthill-Knocknacarra man had an outstanding county championship last season and forced himself back into the reckoning after being discarded post-2020. He continued with his fine form from the league again yesterday. He marked Enda Smith for much of the game and kept the Boyle man on the fringes of proceedings. As well as that he thundered forward to get two points, both at critical junctures in the game. His athleticism and honesty make him an ideal candidate as a middle third tagger to mark an opposition star player as the championship goes on.

Galway will have another significant match in a fortnight as they move towards the All-Ireland series. It will be a massive surprise if they are not Connacht champions and a number one seed after their encounter with Sligo. While they still have plenty to work on they are continuing to improve. I have felt all season that they are genuine All-Ireland contenders and I saw nothing to change my mind in The Hyde.

Roscommon were clearly gutted afterwards. By this morning they will have started to move on and will be looking towards the All-Ireland series. No one will want to see them coming and they will be awkward customers.

They have much of their game plan in a good place. Impressively they were 100% on their own kickout despite Galway throwing a variety of approaches at them. Top of the list of areas to improve for them will be the cost of turnovers. Amazingly, Galway scored 1-10 of their 1-13 via this method.

It is virtually impossible to win a match with that kind of a stat. From a coaching perspective, two areas they can focus on are as follows. Firstly they can cut out unforced turnovers that result from poor concentration or skill execution, or both.

Comer’s goal came from one of these. Secondly, and more importantly, they can work on their reaction as a team when a turnover occurs, because forced or otherwise they are part of the game. Basically, a turnover should signal emergency stations for everyone and the priority should be to get back into shape by stopping a quick counter. By hook or by crook.

Another area to work-on is to increase their spread of scorers. They were overly reliant on the excellent Ciaráin Murtagh again yesterday. Fortunately for them they have plenty of quality forwards in Enda Smith, Ben O’Carroll, Donie Smith, Diarmuid Murtagh, Conor Cox, Cian McKeon and Daire Cregg, all of whom are well capable of chipping in with a couple of scores. From deeper the Dalys are always good for a score as well.

Burke and his troops were the third-ranked team in the league. They have beaten one and lost to the other of the teams ranked higher than them so far in the championship. They should have plenty to be excited about as they look forward. Sort out those few bits and pieces and no one will want to see them coming.