Éamonn Fitzmaurice: If this is what lies ahead, we are in for some entertainment

The thing we all tend to forget when it comes to football in general, and championship in particular, is that the competitive instincts almost always come to the fore.

Regardless of consequences down the road no one wants to lose a match, least of all to local and oftentimes bitter rivals. This was a brilliantly entertaining game of football. Both teams went at it, abandoning sweepers as the game went on and the game took on a chaotic shape. If this is what lies ahead for the summer we are in for some entertainment.

What a win for Monaghan. Tyrone played all of the football in the first half, but Monaghan hung in there. They relied on Conor McManus and his accurate boot to keep them in the game. They only got two points from play in that opening half, one (from McManus) from their forwards. At the other end of the field the Tyrone full forward line had mined 1-06 from play.

Darragh Canavan was on fire and was untouchable. His accuracy with hand and foot was breathtaking. His first touch was razor-sharp, epitomised by the ball he controlled when Pádraig Hampsey mis-kicked a delivery inside and it rifled in his direction. Tyrone were aggressive and intense at the back, their kick-out was flowing -- winning 100% and getting four points from it -- and their forward play was sharp and incisive. In short there looked to be only one winner and Monaghan deserve massive credit not to have let the Red Hands get out of sight.

It all changed, changed utterly, at half-time. The introduction of Shane Carey just before the break but more importantly the relocation of Conor McCarthy to the half back line was hugely significant. McCarthy had been anonymous at wing forward but thundered into the game from deeper. He won some great breaks, significantly he repeatedly drove forward (as well as Karl O’Connell) and kicked two huge scores.

Stephen O’Hanlon was another Farney man that stepped up. I have been impressed with him previously and I love the jink that he possesses, that can take the best of backs out of it. It even fooled the referee at one stage in the first half when he incorrectly pulled the Carrickmacross man for over-carrying. Never was that sidestep more important than when he danced inside Conor Meyler for his 57th minute goal. It was the first time that Monaghan lead and from there they refused to go away.

Rory Beggan’s pivotal role in the goal shouldn’t be underestimated. While supporting the attack he advanced up the 10 side and played a beautiful diagonal kicked ball into Karl Gallagher’s path. Gallagher slipped the ball to O’Hanlon who did the rest. At the risk of repeating myself, the clear value of a kicked pass inside, to forwards close to goal was clearly illustrated by both sides, at various stages.

While the old guard of McManus, Beggan, O’Connell and Kieran Duffy were all hugely important, Vinnie Corey will be most pleased to see the younger guns delivering for him. O’Hanlon and Ryan O’Toole in particular had big games. O’Toole’s match winning goal came from the impetuousness of youth and the fearlessness of a rookie on his championship debut. As he bore down on goal in the 76th minute with his team a point behind and everyone from Monaghan shouting at him to fist the ball over the bar he buried it under Niall Morgan at his near post.

Having scored their first and last scores and been involved in a few skirmishes before being withdrawn injured at the death the An Bhoth clubman will certainly remember his championship bow. Monaghan now move on to a semi final date with Derry, another game that will be a cracker.

When Tyrone lost to Derry at home at the same stage of the competition last year their season began to come apart at the seams. They were so far off it that day, attitude-, discipline- and physicality-wise in particular. That was not the case on Sunday. They will be disappointed with aspects of their display but they will know they are in a much better spot than they were this time 12 months ago. They have loads to build on. When they analyse the game this week they will focus on their profligacy in the first half when they scored 11 times (1-10) from 19 shots. They could conceivably have put Monaghan to the sword and the game to bed by half-time.

They will also be having a serious discussion about their second-half performance, which Monaghan won 2-9 to 0-07. They made a few sloppy errors early in the second half that gave Monaghan some belief. Instead of keeping the boot on their throat they allowed them the space to breathe and resuscitate their challenge. Furthermore, while it was great to watch I was surprised that Tyrone played as open as they did - without a sweeper - when the momentum went against them. It made for a pulsating encounter but I have a funny feeling that when we see them in this position again later in the championship they will shut the match down and manage it out better.

On the plus side this time last year there had been a series of departures from their squad and as a result the panel had been considerably disrupted and weakened. I expected a massive response from them this year in the league, but was surprised with them for the first half of that competition. They were a pale shadow of themselves. Workrate was obvious by its absence, runners were being left go, many of the backs were losing their one on one contests and some of their main forwards were not firing.

Not for the first time the sight of the Kerry jersey got them going and sparked their season into life. After beating them in round 5 of the league they went on to win three on the bounce. Suddenly their workrate and aggression was back to where it needed to be. They always have footballers but to be at their best they have play with an edge. Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have been quietly replacing those squad departures from last season with high-quality, young, up-and-coming players, including some of last year's under-20 All-Ireland winning group.

Ruairí Canavan and Michael McGleenon both saw action on Sunday and are serious players with big futures and Joe Oguz, Cormac Quinn and Cormac Monroe from previous underage setups have all stepped up all also getting game time.

Sunday was Monaghan’s day but Tyrone aren’t gone anywhere. When a team lose, as they did on Sunday they will now check the roadmap and see what it means for the rest of their championship. They are seeded third for the All-Ireland series, along with Mayo, and have a four- or five-week gap, depending on the draw, to get ready for that. Should they draw the Munster, Leinster or Connacht champions it can potentially become a group of death.

Imagine, as a third seed if they end up in Kerry’s group come the All-Ireland series.

(Credit to Johnny Bradley and RTÉ for the statistics.)