Patrick Kelly: Clutch Clare punish Cork amid lack of real scoring threats in red

Sunday’s momentous victory for Clare over Cork in championship may have come as a surprise to many but in my mind this was always going to be a close and hard fought battle between two evenly matched teams.

While this game may have finished in a welter of excitement the first half was anything but.

All the wrongs of the modern game were on display in an utterly dreadful opening half with both sides operating with every player behind the ball when out of possession. The game was played at a pedestrian pace with both teams ensuring goal chances would be at a premium while the swirling wind added to players’ reluctance to shoot.

The GAA has to have a serious look at the entertainment value on offer when games are played in this manner, as the vast majority of televised league games were. I’m all for tactical innovation and contrasting styles but we are slowly reaching the point of no return in terms of the product on display.

Had this game been on television, not too many neutrals would have tuned in after half time.

Cork did bring something new from the league with an aggressive kickout press pushing four men into each of the half forward and full forward line.

This press put Clare goalkeeper Stephen Ryan under pressure as Cork did well on breaks around the middle and from a Sean Powter intercept created a goal chance which Brian O’Driscoll cannoned off the crossbar.

Clare eventually got to grips with this press in the second half and bypassed Cork a number of times leading to excellent scores. Cork responded by dropping off about fifteen minutes into the second half.

Speaking of the league and Cork did continue with the same kickout strategy that we have become accustomed to. Cork midfielders and half forwards flooded one side of the field and Cork scavenged for breaks. In the second half however, Clare, boosted by the introduction of the towering Darren O’Neill began to dominate and this helped to turn the tide.

The defensive tactics deployed by Colm Collins were unsurprising given Cork’s strength is in their pace and power coming from runners in creating overlaps and goal chances.

ECSTATIC: Clare manager Colm Collins, centre, celebrates with coaches Micheál Cahill and Joe Hayes, right, celebrates after their side's victory. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Their indiscipline in the tackle in the first half allowed Stephen Sherlock to keep Cork ahead but they improved greatly in the second half. Sean Powter, who was closely tagged by Pearse Lillis in the first half, allowing Jamie Malone to sweep, was largely bottled out of the game.

Despite making some major contributions during the league from centre forward, the half back line in the modern game allows a player of his type to be more of a threat joining attacks late.

Facing a blanket defence is nothing new for this Cork team but how they went about dismantling it left a lot to be desired.

Generally, once Clare had retreated almost entirely into their own 45 Cork operated with just one player close to goal and everybody else hovering around the outskirts of the blanket while in possession.

We have seen Derry being inventive putting up to five players inside the full forward line and Dublin pushing almost every player inside the opposition 45 to occupy sweepers and create space. Cork were easy to defend against.

A concern I had before the game was the spread of scores in the Cork side. I had felt at the start of the year that Cork would need to start at least two of Sherlock, Brian Hurley, Conor Corbett and Cathail O’Mahony to pose enough of a threat to develop into a top tier side.

Injuries have robbed Cork of two of those players and with Corbett kept in reserve Cork lacked another major scoring threat from play.

Clare on the other hand were far more dangerous going forward, albeit very wasteful. Keelan Sexton gave Daniel O’Mahony a torrid time despite the limited space and possession he received.

Clare attacked Cork with greater energy and harder support runs from out to in causing Cork’s defenders plenty of difficulties. With Darragh Bohannon and the aforementioned O’Neill giving them a platform from midfield, Jamie Malone thundered into the game with a huge final twenty minutes.

Clare’s winning score from corner back Cillian Rouine epitomised all that was good about Clare. They were brave in taking ball into a packed Cork defence but had the strength and speed of hands to work the opening.

Cork had Micheal Aodh Martin to thank midway when he pulled off a top class save to deny Bohannon a spectacular goal. In fact, but for Clare’s huge wide tally the game would have been out of Cork’s reach far sooner.

BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD: Cork manager John Cleary. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

For Cork, a nervy two to three weeks wait as the their faith now lies in other teams’ hands.

After a fairly positive league campaign this is a huge setback. Whether Cork meant to play so defensively or were dragged into that style of play by Clare’s tactics only they know but it made for a tough watch.

It’ll be six weeks before Cork play again, a lot of time to concentrate on developing. For Clare, there will be strongly fancied to overcome Limerick and ensure a place in the Sam Maguire group stages.

It would be a fitting response to an unfortunate relegation from division two. Colm Collins has worked the oracle again.