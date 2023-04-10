Anthony Daly: Even if Limerick do dip their standards, will anyone get near them?

Limerick were awesome and yet you nearly know for a fact that John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk have already gathered about five folders of data and information to hammer the players with in training this week.

When you talk about standards, Limerick have become the absolute standard, where the only measurement that matters to them is the highest one possible.

We’re getting so bored talking about how good they are at this stage that you’re nearly trying to find some tiny shard of evidence to uncover if they’ll be beaten any time soon, never mind if they can be beaten.

Are they going too well? Can they keep it going? I’ll put it this way, even if Limerick do dip their standards at some stage during the championship, can anyone still get near them?

As I was arriving in Montrose, news was breaking that Declan Hannon had cried off with flu, and that Kyle Hayes was out as well. With William O’Donoghue, another one of their chief tone setters also out, and considering the team that Kilkenny had picked, you were wondering if Kilkenny could actually upset the odds.

All the signs early on were that they could, especially when they went 0-3 to 0-0 up and it took Limerick six minutes to score. You were wondering if the late withdrawals might have affected the All-Ireland champions but Limerick just gradually began to find their groove before incrementally turning the screw. The game was already over by half-time.

The level of depth in this squad now is just frightening. You wouldn’t have Colin Coughlin down as a championship starter but he grew his reputation again on Sunday. Dan Morrissey didn’t put a foot wrong, while Mike Casey was outstanding and Richie English was brilliant off the bench as well.

When Hannon, Kyle and O’Donoghue do come back, who is going to lose out?

Even John Kiely can’t be sure of his best 15 now because the competition for players has gone to a whole new level. It has to be when you’re bringing Tom Morrissey off the bench. Conor Boylan was very productive as a second half substitute. After missing the league semi-final through injury, you felt that Darragh O’Donovan might be under pressure if Barry Murphy had another big game. And then O’Donovan ends up man-of-the-match.

At this stage, it’s nearly getting complicated for Kiely and Kinnerk because of the complexity and volume of formations they can actually play. Could Kyle go to midfield? They don’t need him there but, if they wanted to see how that move might actually work, Limerick could nearly risk trying him there, especially when he has to be on the team.

Kiely will be looking for any angle now because of how comfortable Limerick are making this look. When they got a little sloppy after half-time and Kilkenny got the margin back to five, you felt that a Kilkenny goal might resurrect the match. Then Cian Lynch won a ball where he could have shot for a point but he pinged it to Seamus Flanagan who popped a handpass off to Aaron Gillane to blast to the net. Game over. Job done.

Limerick could have had at least another two or three goals. Kiely will definitely be having a word with Gillane at their next training session because he should have reciprocated the gesture by giving a pass to Flanagan early in the game for another green flag. And then Barry Nash comes up from corner back and shows the lads how it’s done. Frightening stuff.

Derek Lyng and his management will appreciate that they were beaten by the better team but they will also have been left with some serious question marks after this beating. Limerick had 20 wides. They could have won this by another ten points.

Kilkenny were sliced open at the back. Huw Lawlor did OK at centre-back but Limerick got through that central channel too often, and Lynch did give Huw a few headaches, that Derek may be wondering now if they’re better off with Huw at 3, Padraig Walsh at 6 and Tommy Walsh back in the corner. Then again, that’s the kind of head-wrecking Limerick do to you as much off the pitch than on it.

The only thing I was pondering afterwards was did Derek just let the game off when it went away from them? That’s not in Kilkenny’s nature but leaving TJ Reid on the bench may have been a nod to that approach late on. I was chatting to Liam Sheedy while we were taking notes and I said that, if I was in Derek’s shoes, I definitely wouldn’t bring him on when the game was gone. Liam agreed that Derek wouldn’t at that stage.

While Kilkenny, and everyone else, will be searching everywhere to see where and how they can make up ground on this crowd, Limerick will be looking to see where they can find an extra few per cent. They were blown for three or four fouled handpasses so you can picture Kiely and Kinnerk trying to iron out those creases in the next two weeks. If referees are pulling them for it now, they’ll want to make sure that doesn’t happen when it really matters.

You can be sure that Davy Fitz will try everything in his power to try and halt the machine in two weeks time but, being honest, the only place I can see Limerick being derailed this year is in an All-Ireland semi-final. Then again, the train might have built up such a head of steam at that stage that they might just be unstoppable, no matter how much dynamite the opposition place along the tracks.

The scariest part of it all is have they even got close to peaking yet. How much more is in this group when they really start ramping up the heat in the coming months? Let’s be honest, Limerick won this league pulling up. At their ease.

When Nickie Quaid was interviewed afterwards, the phrase he used was around how this group are continually driving standards. That sums it all up.