Éamonn Fitzmaurice: The new, twisting road to football heaven

A is for Aidan O’Shea.

Both the most talked about and one of the best players in the league. He is playing with extreme confidence, leading from the front and is gradually making the Mayo attack multidimensional. As the championship progresses and the opposition toughens I wonder will he (and Kevin McStay) have the patience and discipline to stay inside even when the flow of the game is against Mayo. There has been evidence in the league that he will come out the field to help, á la Michael Murphy or Rian O’Neill in the recent past. The problem with this is the target man is gone, probably when he is most needed. James O’Donoghue wouldn’t have got his late goal against Mayo in 2014, or similarly David Clifford against Monaghan in 2018 had Kieran Donaghy gone walkabout.

B is for blanket defence.

The consensus seemed to be that it had passed its sell-by date and coaching had moved on. This league proved the opposite was the case, as the most extreme versions of the blanket we have seen so far was visited upon us by most teams. It has been proven ad infinitum that this system doesn’t win the biggest prizes, so surely as the championship moves on it will be less and less prominent, eventually moving towards extinction.

C is for Croke Park.

There is bound to be questions asked if Dublin end up playing both their home and neutral games in headquarters during the group stages of the All-Ireland series. No problem if Croke Park is deemed their home pitch as it is for the league, just play the neutral game at a neutral venue such as Portlaoise, Tullamore, Clones or Thurles depending on the opposition. C is also for common sense, which ain’t so common, in life in general and oftentimes in the GAA.

D is for draw.

Not the draw that leads to a replay, but a draw to determine the next round of fixtures. This week the GAA announced that following the completion of the provincial semi-finals the draw for the group stages of the All Ireland series will be made. This could throw up the strange scenario where a team knows beforehand that they might have an easier group if they lose their provincial decider. I’m sure there is a logic behind this decision but it seems unusual.

E is for electroshock.

I saw Bernard Jackman writing about this and he describes it as a management technique widely used in French rugby to try and create a heightened emotional state that will lead to a spike in performance levels. Either through a sacking, demotion or a verbal (or, on rare occasions, physical) row. Two teams effectively sacked their managers during the national league, which certainly created sturm und drang in Donegal. It will be interesting to see if these electroshocks produce the desired spike in performance.

F is for Fitzgerald Stadium.

If things go along expected lines Kerry will have three games here over the summer. For me there is a championship magic and mystique about the place, which goes far deeper than the incredible views. I remember as a child going to Munster championship matches there with my late father. Even though I was only 10 I can still vividly recall the Munster hurling final replay between Cork and Tipperary in 1987. I can remember my Dad trying to mind myself and my brother Ciarán on the then grassy steps of the terrace as the crowd heaved and moved with the incredible match that was unfolding in front of us. I made my championship debut there as a player, as a manager and also had my final game as a manager there in 2018. Thankfully we won all three. Kerry haven’t lost there since 1995, prior to many of their younger guns being born. I will be surprised if that changes this year.

G is for Galway.

They now have all the tools to win the All Ireland. It is hard to win them though and that final step can be the hardest. Padraic Joyce will be hoping that history repeats itself. When he lost to Kerry in an All-Ireland final in 2000 they bounced back the following season to win Sam. One thing they will have to get over is the bad habit of losing finals in Croke Park, which is at four and counting since 2021, a Connacht final, a Division 2 league final, the All Ireland final and last weekend's league final. The only answer as the pragmatic Joyce well knows is to win there on the last Sunday in July. Along with Kerry, Mayo, Dublin, Tyrone and maybe Derry they are the best placed. Anyone outside of that sextet winning will be a shock.

H is for Hurley

As in Jacqui, the new host of The Sunday Game. She will do a great job and the introduction of the Saturday Game show with Damian Lawlor on the really busy weekends will allow both programmes the space to breathe. The coverage that GAAGO is going to afford the Tailteann Cup should really drive the profile of that competition. The increased digital content on social media can also only be a positive, particularly when engaging Generation Z.

I is for interviews.

Podcasts are filling a gigantic hole left by the now extinct old style player profile pieces from the newspapers. Players seem comfortable and open in these situations. It is starting to give us an insight into players personalities again. There is an opening to broaden this out further. As the championship progresses it would be great to see managers sitting down for longer TV interviews as they do for the All-Ireland final programme. Wishful thinking maybe, but it would add to the viewer experience.

J is for jeopardy.

Unfortunately that real championship knockout feel is a bit off yet, and will be absent from many contests until the preliminary quarter finals. There are, however, huge games early in the championship with a lot riding on them. Case in point is Clare and Cork in Ennis this Sunday. Clare were in last year's All Ireland quarter-finals and consider themselves bona fide Sam Maguire competitors at this stage. Cork have to back up a positive league and can’t afford another false dawn. A genuine championship game with major consequences riding on the result. Just as it should be.

K is for Kerry.

Lest we forget, they are the All-Ireland champions, but no one seems to think they can back it up. They had the expected up and down league. Many of their key players were fair at best but it is from now on we will see a truer reflection of them. I expect to see a very different leaner and meaner Kerry in championship, especially post-Munster championship. The confidence garnered from last year's success should not be underestimated. The bit of recent criticism and indifference will be fuel for the fire and an angle to be seized upon, always handy when defending an All-Ireland.

L is for London.

Both London and New York are hosting their Connacht brethren this weekend. While I understand why these adventures are tough on Leitrim and Sligo, as highlighted by Neil Ewing and Lee Keegan this week, it is an admirable link to maintain with our vast diaspora. My father-in-law Jimmy was in New York last week to visit his brother Dick who has been ensconced there for over 50 years. They made the pilgrimage to Gaelic Park last weekend and while the Galvins are Kerry to the bone, all GAA people in the Big Apple are genuinely excited about Leitrim’s arrival and the match this Saturday evening. The championship is coming to them. That bond with home is spiritual and is still absolutely central to their identity. Interestingly and unusually for them, New York have managed to maintain their squad from last season, and they big-time fancy taking a scalp.

M is for Mayo and McStay.

Is this their year? Finally. Imagine after all that if the solution to their considerable angst was under their nose all along, and that they had rejected Kevin McStay’s overtures, not once but twice. The deeper into the championship they go the more the weight of history will be a factor, particularly if they make a final. McStay can’t even think about that for now, and it is one game at a time for them. He has had all the answers so far and may well be able to solve the ultimate conundrum, if and when it comes to pass.

N is for No Luck.

Managements and players can prepare for most things but that bit of luck needed to win big is not a controllable and has to be left in the lap of the Gods. In any of the big Kerry games we lost I can pinpoint mistakes we made on the line, the players made on the field, but also the little breaks that went against us. In last year's All-Ireland final, Galway felt extremely aggrieved by the crucial free awarded against John Daly in the 66th minute. Earlier in that move one of those little breaks went against them. Jack Barry hand-passed the ball to Jason Foley 60 metres from the Galway goal at the Hogan Stand side of the pitch. The ball slipped through Foley’s hands and he pulled on the ball as Shane Walsh closed in on him. The ball rebounded to Barry but it could easily have gone to one of the three Galway players that were in the vicinity. This can’t be legislated for, but it can be game- and season-defining.

O is for overseas

As in the training camps that Kerry and others have embarked on this Easter. I was always a huge fan of these as a player and as a manager. From a players' perspective to live the life of a professional athlete without the interruptions of everyday life was a privilege. The quality of the work done on the training pitch with the sun on your back as well as the camaraderie generated meant the group invariably returned considerably stronger. From a management perspective having the space to spend time with players and run meetings with no time pressures was invaluable. Watch for a major bounce for any team that managed one of these camps.

P is for Picardia.

For championship when I was in charge of Kerry we had a huge sign made up that we had in our dressing room wherever we went. For the first year or two I designed the posters but as the group grew the players took ownership of it and made it their own. The theme varied from year to year from buzzwords to simple messages over the years. In 2015 we included Picardia as one of our buzzwords at the time. The word is used in Argentina and Uruguay, and means “street-wise mischief”, and it has underpinned many of those two countries’ soccer triumphs. Those street smarts, a bit of picardia, will be evident in whatever team goes the distance.

Q is for Quick attacks.

This ability to transition at pace has always been significant but it has now assumed critical importance with the way the game has developed recently. Shape and kick passing are fundamental to generate these quick attacks, particularly from turnovers. We always put a huge emphasis on kicking out of the full back line as much as possible. It gets the domino effect going and moves the ball up the pitch quickly before teams can get the cavalry back. It is imperative for teams to have left bodies up the field to kick to. This all sounds pretty straightforward but it is amazing the amount of teams that rob themselves of this option by getting everyone behind the ball and having to constantly counter-attack by running.

R is for Rian O’Neill.

The Crossmaglen man is carrying an injury at the moment but once he gets back he is central to Armagh’s chances. He didn’t play as well as he can this spring and it is hard to figure out if this was down to his form or positioning. I feel he is at his best when left inside for most of the game, maybe coming out to help on kickouts if they are under pressure and have lost a few in a row, for example. It gives Armagh a good attacking shape and also allows them to kick inside on their counter-attacks, as mentioned above. They force plenty of turnovers but during the league, they relied on runners to get up the field. The limitations of that policy was exposed and in time, hopefully, we will see more of O’Neill closer to goal.

S is for sleep.

As the championship progresses this can be a powerful performance-enhancer and recuperation tool for a player. In my opinion, this is the main difference between elite inter-county GAA players and professionals. As an amateur there simply aren’t enough hours in the day to do everything 100% right if you have a full-time job. Compromises have to be made and sleep is often the one that loses out. I was always banging this drum to the players but normal life has a habit of getting in the way. If they were getting eight hours, the bare minimum, they were doing well. As for those players with kids, forget about it!

T is for Team.

As in lists. A new directive from Croke Park this week has decreed that all team lists will be published on Fridays from now on. Teams that train Friday nights will have to give their squads the news a bit earlier but other than that I see it as a major positive. The fact that managers and players were saying this week that it will result in more dummy teams being named is a red herring. Management looking at the opposing team list examine it from Nos 1 to 26, rather than just 1 to 15. All permutations within that panel are considered. When those panels are named on Fridays the general public should view the squads through that same lens. Think genuine squad, rather than dummy team. One change I would make is to give management until 10am Friday to submit their squads to Croke Park - at the moment it's Thursday. With matches week-on-week, those extra 24 hours will be vital.

U is for U-turn.

Badly needed with regard to the decision by the GAA preventing Tipperary and Limerick from wearing jerseys with the Dillon Quirke Foundation logo on them for the upcoming Munster championship match in Thurles. Dublin have, in the past, supported charities in this way such as the Support4Drummo campaign last year and Aoibheann’s Pink Tie previously. Similarly, the Opt for Life logo has been ever-present on jerseys up and down the country for over a decade. Hopefully, the aforementioned common sense along with some sensitivity will prevail.

V is for Video Analysis.

Spare a thought for the analysis teams and management with games coming thick and fast. They will have to review the performance from the weekend gone by immediately to have it ready for the first session of the week. The opposition analysis will have to be ready to go for the second meeting up of the week. The review only involves watching back one match, but the opposition analysis can involve watching multiples, depending on how familiar you are with the upcoming opposition. Hudl, the video-sharing tool, will be critical here but getting the balance right between informing the players and not overloading them will be critical. Either way management and analysis teams will be burning a lot of midnight oil.

W is for Worstward Ho!

The parody novella by Samuel Beckett. Only two teams will reign supreme at the end of the championships and as Beckett stated "Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better.” Hardly comforting when in requiem post-championship, but from every failure eventual success can spring.

X is for X-Ray

Something all players will be hoping to avoid for the summer. With the volume of games injuries can be a major factor in deciding where silverware will go. Last year Con O’Callaghan got injured at a decisive moment for Dublin and missed the All-Ireland semi-final. Kerry, Dublin, Mayo and Galway have the deepest squads and will be able to absorb most injuries. However, nearly all teams will struggle if they lose their key man.

Y is for Youth.

As the championship progresses and as the continuous stream of matches takes a toll on squads some emerging talent may end up seeing more game time than they would have anticipated. Players that are good on the ball, coming in late in games with legs and enthusiasm to burn could be important. Ruairí Murphy from Kerry comes to mind here. Other exciting young guns that will see plenty of game time include Sam Callinan, Ruairí Canavan and Conor Corbett.

Z is for Zenith

The point where every team wants to get to on July 30. I think Kerry are still the team to beat but this is the most open championship in years. Ludi incipiant.