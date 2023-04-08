Anthony Daly: Let's see if Kilkenny can come up to Limerick's new standard 

Last Saturday night, I spent a grand evening in Innishannon at a fundraising event for the Valley Rovers GAA club. Joined by my Irish Examiner podcast compadres, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers, the panel was also made up of Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Shane Dowling, Tommy Dunne, and Dan Shanahan. All top-class guys.

It was very entertaining and very productive too for the club, but there was a tinge of sadness to the night as well with the club having lost the great commentator Paudie Palmer last year. Paudie was a Templenoe man but the Valleys was his club in Cork and the community loved him down there.

Before being tragically killed in an accident, Paudie had fought a heroic battle with cancer so a significant share of the funds raised on the night went towards the cancer unit in Cork University Hospital.

It wasn’t like your usual heavy analysis pre-competition format based on predictions, probably because the championship was still three weeks away, so the night was mostly about telling stories. And JBM told a classic.

Before Cork played Clare in the 1977 Munster final, Jimmy was sitting down beside his great friend and legendary Cork defender John Horgan, who he used to always tog off beside in the dressing-room. As soon as John opened up his gear-bag, he realised that he packed two left boots. Since this was long before players covered off every eventuality with at least two pristine pairs of boots, and kit vans stocked with back-up pairs of Puma King or Predators, Horgan had no choice but to lace up what he had.

“Sure he just played away boy,” said Jimmy with that nonchalant attitude that defined those great Cork teams that went on to win three All-Irelands in-a-row. “It was one of the better finals he played too, boy.”

It was a real homely atmosphere all through, with loads of hurling talk on and off the stage, even if there wasn’t much talk about the league final. At that stage, the game had been fixed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh but the locals didn’t seem too interested in getting worked up about the fixture, even though it’s one of the few big hurling matches to have been staged in the Park in recent years.

Being honest, I don’t know how any neutral fan could be that bothered with it considering the timing and venue for the match – Easter Sunday in Cork at 2pm. I’m in Montrose for RTÉ for ‘Allianz League Sunday’ on Sunday night but, if I wasn’t, I’d be tempted to head to Cusack Park to watch the Clare footballers instead, tape the hurling and watch it later.

I just can’t understand the GAA at times. Surely this fixture was tailor made for Thurles on Saturday evening? I fully get that Tipperary play Waterford in the Munster SFC on the Sunday and they may have been worried that the pitch could be damaged if the weather wasn’t good. But how much damage could they do either?

Even if they wanted to fix the match for Cork, why not play it down there on Saturday evening as opposed to dragging people down there on Easter Sunday? This is purely a financial decision where Cork are looking for games to help pay off their debt on the stadium. But could the GAA not send down a few bob to the Cork county board as a form of compensatory payment from the extra windfall they’d have got from staging the game in Thurles on Saturday evening? To me, that would have kept everybody happy.

If they didn’t want to go to Thurles, what about Portlaoise under lights on Saturday evening? As well as being far handier for both sets of supporters, the place would be rocking. What kind of an attendance are they going to get now in Cork on Sunday? Limerick will travel in decent numbers but the most I’d see going won’t be too far north of 10,000. In Thurles on Saturday, you’d have doubled that number.

The main narrative around this game is how Kilkenny might stop Limerick. Kilkenny were impressive against Cork but the 15 players they picked that afternoon would be nowhere near good enough to beat Limerick now. I’m not sure where they are with injuries but Kilkenny will need Eoin Cody and Adrian Mullen at least, along with another couple of missing players, if they are to get a win here.

Limerick are down Will O’Donoghue to suspension but they didn’t even contest the ban because it will give John Kiely a chance to look at other players who may have been getting restless on the bench. Could Kiely give Kyle Hayes a spin at midfield? Or Cathal O’Neill? That’s the luxury John has.

The one comforting aspect about looking forward to this match is that you know that both teams will go full-on. Kilkenny will bring war but so will Limerick so the most intriguing aspect for me will be watching how Kilkenny fare out in terms of skill and skill execution.

At one stage last Saturday, Tommy Dunne and I got talking about the quality of Limerick’s execution, especially the stick-passing ability of every Limerick defender. Like, how many corner-backs can ping a long delivery to a midfielder where there is never any doubt about the pass sticking? Even if the pass doesn’t go to hand, it’s in a Limerick paw after just one touch on the hurley.

I wasn’t in Nowlan Park for the Kilkenny-Cork league semi-final so I asked Landers if the Kilkenny crowd were getting on the backs of the players when the ball wasn’t going to hand with their short game.

Mark said they weren’t really, primarily because they were winning all through and there was no reason for the Kilkenny crowd to get antsy. From my recollection, Kilkenny did spill a lot of ball. It was nothing compared to how their short game broke down against Tipperary in round two but, no matter how much Kilkenny may have improved that part of their game in the meantime, Limerick are just on a different level to them in terms of skill execution and passing quality.

Kilkenny may feel insulted with that accusation, especially when they took the game to a whole new level in the last decade. But Limerick have taken it on to a different stratosphere again. So let’s see now if Kilkenny can come up to that standard. They tried in last year’s final but failed in so many areas, especially around skill execution and tactical fluidity.

Kilkenny will be desperate to put down a marker but I never really believed in that concept. Can you imagine a fella like Seán Finn or Barry Nash squaring up to Billy Drennan Sunday afternoon. ‘Hi young fella, this is senior stuff now kid’. You can nearly picture how Limerick are licking their lips at proving how much they are the high kings of the sport now.

In so many ways, the anger around the fixing of this game in Cork – for neutrals anyway – kind of sums up how this league has been – boring and predictable and devoid of any real energy and excitement.

Will that change now? One of the most surprising aspects of the league is how primed Limerick have been, which was evident from the first day out in Cork against Cork when they lost a classic by one point. After showing little or no interest in the league for the last two years, where it didn’t do them any harm, we expected Kiely and his crew to follow a similar template this time around. But they haven’t. And once Limerick are serious, they’re ultra-serious.

So much competition for places has been generated during this league that a few lads that will play on Sunday know full well that they might not play again for a while unless they grasp this opportunity with both hands. Kilkenny will be well up for this but I can’t see anything other than a Limerick win with a little bit to spare.