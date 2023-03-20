Eamonn Fitzmaurice: Galway adding crucial depth to go the extra mile

IT may be an unconventional opinion but I enjoyed Saturday evenings tactical arm wrestle in the Athletic Grounds as Galway overcame Armagh with a strong and gritty second half display.

The consensus around the ground afterwards was that the game had disappointed, only sparking to life late on. As I was on TV co-commentary duty, perhaps I got sucked into the play by play nature of that role but I still feel there was plenty for both teams to take from the match.

I have been impressed with Galway in this league. While they haven’t set the world on fire they have been quietly going about their business, getting the job done while also building steadily towards championship. Their bus would have had a warm feeling of satisfaction as they headed west Saturday night.

Considering how hard they found it to break down Armagh in the first period, their second half display was in equal measure resolute and mature. This could be best summed up by Tomo Culhane’s second mark that levelled the game in the 70th minute. John McGrath, Paul Conroy and John Daly combined with disciplined tackling to force a big turnover on Ross McQuillan. The ball was swiftly transferred by Daly via boot to Rob Finnerty who in turned drilled an accurate 35 yard kick pass on the full to Culhane enabling him to win the mark and strike the point.

The move had some of the key elements of the modern game. Hard, disciplined tackling and a swift transition facilitated by accurate kick passing. All of this when the game was there to be won in the closing stages franks the impressiveness. Pre-Kevin Walsh, Galway were often accused of being soft. No more.

Top of their priority list after last year's All Ireland final defeat would have been an ambition to deepen their squad. That is certainly mission accomplished. Considering that they lost Kieran Molloy to injury and Liam Silke to the southern hemisphere, this is no mean feat. The return of Peter Cooke and Ian Burke is significant. Both are quality but also experienced players. An entire cast of their All Ireland winning u20 team from 2020 are emerging and none of them look out of place.

Matthew Tierney, Robert Finnerty, Patrick Kelly, Paul Kelly and Jack Glynn from that team had all established themselves already. They have been joined on the pitch in this league by John McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald, Cian Hernon and Ryan Monaghan from that under 20 team. Culhane is another member of that team. He is a dangerous and accurate forward who has been injured heretofore but he has the x-factor.

Looking down the road towards championship I could see him as an impact sub of significance. He would be a nightmare for a tiring back to mark late in a game and would guarantee a few scores, something Galway lacked at the end of the All-Ireland final. All of these players have a good age profile and significantly they have also matured physically. Tierney and Finnerty in particular now appear very well equipped to deal with the rigours of the inter-county game.

As well as that, former under 20 cohort John Maher and Daniel O’Flaherty have both done well also. Maher’s one previous appearance for Galway was the Mayo hammering in Tuam when the action resumed post COVID. A good county championship with Salthill Knocknacarra and a John O’Mahony endorsement later he is thriving in his second coming. He is a serious athlete and works hard for the team. Joyce has name checked him a couple of times post matches, always a good sign for a player.

Missing (for a variety of reasons) in Armagh were Cillian McDaid, Damien Comer, Peter Cooke, Jack Glynn, Eoghan Kelly And Ian Burke. Add them in to what was there and Joyce now has as deep as squad as in the country. They still have plenty to work on, in particular their vulnerability under the high ball. Sort that and they will take beating.

For Armagh this has been a strange league, and they still are not safe. They have been short key bodies for much of it but their inconsistency between and within games has been stark. Their second half displays in particular have left them down. In the six league games they have only won the second half once, against Monaghan in their round 1 victory. Squad strength is possibly a factor here but it is a bad habit to be developing. They have also gone long periods of those second halves without scoring as happened against Kerry, Mayo and again against Galway. After Rory Grugan’s converted free in the 38th minute they didn’t score until Aidan Nugent’s late point in injury time.

To their credit they have come strong at the end of those games, in particular, against Galway, Kerry and against Mayo at home when they salvaged a draw having been five points down as the clock ticked into injury time. It is as if they cut loose and throw caution to the wind when the game appears to be gone. It may suit them to play with that sense of abandon for larger periods of the match. Disorder and a stretched game suits them. Are they overthinking it and trying to stick too rigidly to a game plan? Possibly.

They had moved away from the forward shape they had last year where they were keeping at least two forwards up which allowed them to kick ball inside off turnovers. Think Rian O’Neill’s goal against Dublin in the opening round of last season's league. They had reverted to a very defensive setup based on big numbers behind the ball and breaking at pace. Unfortunately, this seems to a trend nationally and isn’t exactly compelling to watch. Hopefully it disappears when the clocks go forward.

Armagh may have been working on this setup to have it in the locker for periods of championship games or it might have been because of their absentees. Either way I don’t think it suits them. Teams led by Rory Gallagher and Derry have started to figure out this extreme defence by getting three and four forwards very close to the endline to stretch the pitch to its maximum and to create space inside the defending team's 45m line. As more bodies are pushed forward the backs have to pick them up robbing the defending team of the extra free bodies.

There was evidence of others such as Mayo and Donegal trying something similar across the weekend. In the first half Saturday, Armagh also brought some innovation and a clear intent to break down the Galway blanket. When Armagh had a set offence they moved four and sometimes five players inside the 13 metre line to suck Galway backs deeper. It is still a work in progress though as was clear from some of the movement and decisions in possession.

They have the personnel to play this game and to compete with anyone and I have a feeling we will see more of it come championship. They just need to get out of their own way. First, they will have to take care of business against their great rivals Tyrone in Omagh next Sunday to guarantee their survival.

The permutations across all of the divisions heading into the final weekend are captivating. Stakes are high with much to play for and little decided. Lamentably, all of the games across the four divisions are on Sunday. I have previously mentioned that a great way to conclude the league would be if all of the Division 4 games were played at 1700 on Saturday, Division 3 at 1900, Division 2 at 1330 on Sunday and finally the Division 1 games at 1530.

This would allow the television stations to show one live match from each of the four divisions over the weekend. They could also have reporters scattered around the other grounds to get updates as things changed there, a là Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1, but with the pictures. Anyway for next weekend calculators and, presumably, Twitter are at the ready!