Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Kerry need a reaction, Mayo and Rossies can't mess with momentum 

Allianz League Talking Points

Time for a Kerry reaction

I was late home from school last Tuesday evening and as I crested the hill near Curraheen church, west of Tralee, I could see Austin Stack Park lit up in the distance. My thoughts turned to what the session would be like, the mood of the group and how Jack O’Connor and his management team would be framing matters for their charges. He won’t have been happy with last weekend's showing, in particular the blasé attitude and lack of genuine workrate. He will be looking for a big reaction and performance on Saturday evening. There will be a bit of digging going on for Jack this week, which takes energy and patience.

Last year the season was relatively straightforward. Kerry won all bar one of their games, improving as they went. They had a full deck to pick from in nearly every match, there was no team holiday or extended club campaigns to factor in. And critically there were incredible levels of hunger generated from a stuffed hurt locker.

Of course, in terms of the big picture, these games won’t mean much in June and July but in the short term and in terms of generating momentum they are significant. We saw what happened to Tyrone last year. They never got going and never caught up. An evening home game in Austin Stack Park is the perfect stage to respond. The key for the home side is to get the crowd behind them early.

The best way to do this is to give them something to shout about, to show the people of Kerry that they care. Jack has always been a big believer in this and will undoubtedly have reminded the lads this week of their duty. The crowd will buy into genuine effort, regardless of the result, but won’t be long getting impatient if they suspect insincerity.

Jack will also be telling the players that the time for excuses is over as they move into the second half of the league. It’s time to stop looking out the door at who is due back and for the players who are getting a jersey to stand up. Of the 20 players that got game time against Mayo only three, Pa Warren, Donal O’Sullivan and Dara Roche can be considered bona fide rookies. Barry O’Sullivan and Stefan Okunbor have yet to see championship action but they have been around the block. It is over two months since the team returned from Mauritius and points are needed. The return of more big guns will also help.

Grinta is an Italian term to describe my type of player, someone with grit, guts, the will to fight and win at all costs, exactly what Kerry require this evening. There will be no panic, but there will be temper and a determination within the group to put things right this week, to show a truer reflection of themselves.

Mayo on the move

With the big picture in mind, there is a lot to like about Mayo at the moment. Kevin McStay has come in and is nip-tucking James Horan’s excellent groundwork to serious effect. McStay had the sense to ensure there was continuity from the old setup by retaining most of Horan’s backroom team. This is of particular import with regard to the S&C and sport science side of the house. The football coaching and innovation in their gameplan are bringing the freshness.

He also understands that there was no need to tear up the old approach and start again, he is merely putting his own stamp on proceedings, and on the evidence thus far is improving his side. This can bring instant success. Think Rory Gallagher and Derry for the converse. He went in and had to build them from the ground up and they are now one of the top teams in the country, after four years of hard work and graft.

Some of the McStay evolution is obvious, more of it subtle. Aidan O’Shea at full forward gives them a focus and shape, Conor Loftus at centre back is giving them a sweeper who can kick in transition and giving young hungry players a go is reaping a rich dividend. However, their biggest change with the serious end of championship in mind is their defensive structure. There are a couple of elements to this.

A significant alteration is the withdrawal of their press into the middle of the pitch when they lose the ball. For the last decade they have prided themselves on going after teams high up the pitch, often led by Cillian O’Connor. The problem with this method is when the press is broken they often had to scramble back in an unorganised fashion to defend. They were good at this but it cost them dearly on some of the biggest days against the best opposition.

They also expended huge amounts of energy which sometimes meant they were spent by second-half injury time when big games are decided. Now by withdrawing the press they are ensuring they are well setup at the back and will be much harder to break down the further on the season goes. They are still tackling hard, just further back the field.

Personnel wise, they are going for a different profile of player at the back. Rory Brickenden and David McBrien are big and pacy, but crucially they are defenders first. They aren’t overly worried about tearing up the field and they are well able to get wired into their men off the ball. They are taking pride in their defending, rather than worrying about getting on the scoreboard.

Matthew Ruane, Diarmuid O’Connor and Jordan Flynn play across the middle of the field and sprint back into position when Mayo lose the ball. One of them picks the centre forward to allow Loftus drop in as a sweeper in front of the full-back line. The other two work like demons to slow down the opposition and push them out of the middle towards the wings. Fionn McDonagh helps out here also.

When they get the ball back, they are willing to kick in transition and have the players up the field to kick to meaning they can counter attack with frightening pace. Their old running game works nicely here. The impressive levels of conditioning of these players allows them to defend and attack as a unit. They were only a pass away from getting more of these breakouts against Kerry and again as the season goes this will be refined and they will get goals from it. It is far too early for any nonsense talk about winning All-Irelands but Mayo have a great look about them and will be compulsive viewing for the rest of the season.

Messing with momentum

As the league starts to take shape, and while accepting that everything can shift, there remains a distinct possibility that Mayo and Roscommon could face off in an Allianz League final, a week prior to their Connacht championship encounter in Castlebar. Much of the present commentary is suggesting that once the counties are safe they will pull the handbrake and try to avoid getting to said league final. I seriously wonder about this. There is a counter argument.

Momentum is one of the most precious commodities in any sport, it is hard got and should never be diluted. It needs to be respected and minded. Winning is a habit, but so is losing. When a team are going well the enjoyment goes through the roof. Rather than constantly looking for a performance and a result the players and management can work together to add further layers of depth to their gameplan as they constantly look for incremental improvement. Doing this from a winning position makes the living easy. Arresting that momentum and then trying to regenerate it a month down the line rarely if ever works. Risking this to avoid making a national final seems ludicrous.

Furthermore, should either county be turning their noses up to the chance of garnering national silverware? In 139 years of the Association, Roscommon have won three national titles, one National League and two All-Irelands. Mayo have 15 national titles to their name, 12 Leagues and three Sam Maguires. Locally, Roscommon have won 24 Connacht titles, to Mayo’s 48. Surely the chance to win a national title should be more attractive to both counties? Does it make more sense for them to go all out for the league and to not be as worried about their Connacht clash?

If they happen to win the Connacht quarter-final a week later great, but if not they have either five or six weeks, depending on the draw, until the round-robin All-Ireland series. From there to an All-Ireland final they will play a maximum of seven matches in 11 weeks. While acknowledging that they would be the third seed behind the provincial finalists, is there a strong argument to have a week to de-load after a Connacht exit and then have a four week block, a mini championship pre-season, to get ready for an assault on Sam? Plenty of questions there, some of them of the rhetorical variety. It is one of the many reasons the coming championship will be distinct and captivating.