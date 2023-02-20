Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Walsh fingerprints on Cork but why have Dubs stopped smiling? 

When John Cleary sits down to analyse this enthralling contest, his starting point could be to compare the progress his team has made since the same sides met in last year's All-Ireland quarter-final in Croke Park. Last June, Cork stayed with Dublin until half-time but ultimately lost by 11 points. On Sunday, two minutes into the second half when Ian Maguire saw red for a ridiculous second yellow card to go with an equally ludicrous first one, Cleary may have felt a sense of déjá vu.

But Cork dug in and stayed the distance and but for David O’Hanlon’s incredible last-second save they could have had a famous win. While the numbers were evened up with Lee Gannon’s soft dismissal Cork still deserve massive credit.

What has changed since season's end 2022? For me, there are three key factors effecting positive change for Cork. Firstly, the underage stars that have looked so good down through the years are now really starting to find their feet at senior level. Maurice Shanley and Luke Fahy were outstanding. Daniel O’Mahony, Tommy Walsh, Rory Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan, Eoghan McSweeney and Chris Óg Jones all had great games. Conor Corbett got more minutes under his belt and set up Brian Hurley’s late strike.

Of all of them Corbett can be the long term game-changer. Fionn Herlihy, so impressive with UCC in the Sigerson campaign, got a run out. The success that these players have had at underage level and with their colleges is clear. They play with freedom and confidence. They are more of a traditional representation of the Cork swagger than some of the players who became shadows of their former selves from some of the chastening experiences over the last five or six years.

Of disappointment to Cleary and Cork will be the sight of Cathail O’Mahony on crutches at half-time when the victorious UCC team was introduced to the crowd. He looked as if he damaged his hamstring towards the end of the Sigerson final. Considering the issues he has had in the recent past that is a setback.

As well as the young lads starting to find their way, the experienced core all appear to be going well. Matty Taylor was excellent, Maguire, Seán Powter, Ruairí Deane when introduced, and Brian O’Driscoll were effective and Brian Hurley is back to his very best.

Hurley’s performance leads to the second key factor. Cork are willing to kick the ball with accuracy in the final third again. This brings the best out of the Castlehaven man and empowers any decent inside forward. Players constantly running forward with their head down is the last thing a forward wants to see. Against Meath. Cork overran the ball at times but in the intervening few weeks they have tweaked this. This also helps them to keep energy and shape for the final quarter. They fell away against Meath in the final part of the game whereas on Sunday they were still driving forward looking for the win at the death.

The final point, and it is as important if not more than the others, is the Kevin Walsh factor. His influence will increase over time but already his fingerprints are all over Cork. They now have a structured long kickout. They organise an overload, usually to Micheál Aodh Martin’s left, where they get the big bodies in together (and they have plenty of them ) and they flood the area after the kickout is taken looking for breaks. They are well-organised defensively, in terms of the positioning and actions of the players. One on one their footwork and tackling looks better.

Walsh appears to have identified Brian O’Driscoll to play the role that Johnny Heaney played for him with Galway. O’Driscoll has all the attributes. He will need to work on getting a few scores but in terms of linking the play, winning kickouts or breaks, and working hard defensively he is there already. When they win the ball back in their own half they look to counterattack at pace, often by using a kick pass. Eoghan McSweeney’s point in the 11th minute was a perfect example of this. This is another Walsh play. While they are still very much a work in progress they are certainly improving and the Galway man is impacting.

It is hard to get a read on Dublin at the moment. They are top of the table with Derry with three wins but they have been underwhelming. They are doing enough without setting the world on fire. While it is very early in the season to be pulling up trees I expected real intent from them in this league. I haven’t seen that so far. This probably comes from comparing them, unfairly so, to the six-in-a-row team.

To me, they look like they are playing with the handbrake up and without any excitement or joie de vivre. This is particularly true in their forward play. They rarely kick the ball inside to Con O’Callaghan which is so puzzling. In the first half, John Small floated a lovely hanging ball into him which Con duly won and was fouled. It was the only time they did it and it was the only time they caused panic in the Cork rearguard and looked like carving out a goal chance.

Similarly, they seem reluctant to direct their long kickouts down on top of Brian Fenton. He is one of the best in the business in the air and if he wins a long kickout and moves it on the Dublin forwards are in one on one situations and would be far more threatening. They seem to favour short to medium kickouts, then run the ball, followed by a period of possession and eventually they carve out a high percentage shooting chance. I accept the statistical value of it but it ain’t great to watch and from the body language of the players it doesn’t look to be that enjoyable to play either.

One thing that certainly excited the large Dublin support was the introduction of Jack McCaffrey. He hasn’t lost any of his pace and is still more than willing to use it. For Dublin’s last point, he put on the afterburners and kicked a great score. He always plays with a smile on his face and over time he may get more of his teammates smiling with him. When Cork came at them late on it was still the men with the medals that lead the way. Fenton, Con, Ciarán Kilkenny, James McCarthy, McCaffrey, Dean Rock and John Small showed the rest the way. As long as they are around they will always be extremely hard beaten.

Ultimately this was a hugely positive performance from Cork but Division 2 is as cutthroat as it gets. Performances indicate that they are very much going in the right direction but they need to start picking up points. Fast. The results of their next two games against their Munster neighbours of Limerick and Clare will decide their fate in this league.