Éamonn Fitzmaurice: O'Sullivan exclusion a major surprise but other than that...

KERRY'S All-Ireland football success was built on defence, and this is reflected in the 2022 All-Star selection, where they get four of the seven defensive slots.

To concede only one goal in the championship - and three in the entire season - was a remarkable turnaround from conceding three in one match, against Tyrone in 2021. The quality of the defence meant Shane Ryan was not over-worked in the shot-stopping department, with his All-Star award more for his kick-outs and calm presence. Both of these have developed steadily over the last few seasons and he is now an elite keeper which is a central component for any team with ambitions of winning the All-Ireland.

Ethan Rafferty also had a great year and must have pushed the Rathmore man all the way for the gong. Outside of him, Ryan’s backs performed outstandingly well throughout the season - both systematically and individually. Maturity, experience (good and bad) and quality coaching all played their part here. In many ways, I would imagine the hardest thing for the All-Stars selectors was to decide who to leave out from Kerry.

Brian Ó’Beaglaoich, Tom O’Sullivan and Graham O’Sullivan were the unlucky ones. Brian had his best year in a Kerry jersey and Graham was in the conversation for man of the match in the All-Ireland final. Neither will be too bothered as the priority for any player is the All-Ireland medal. They will be optimistic about future chances. That was the way I looked at it the few times I was nominated but as I also know it doesn’t always work out that way. Tom O'Sullivan already has won two All Stars and this, along with Shane Walsh’s performance in the final, may have been determining factors in his exclusion. Even taking that into account it is still a major surprise. The three Kerry players who did get the nod in defence, Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley and Gavin White, were all deserving recipients and caps memorable years for them. All three really fulfilled their undoubted potential in 2022.

Chrissy McCaigue had to be included. He became Rory Gallagher's leading shut-down man as the campaign developed for the Ulster champions. By season's end Darren McCurry, Paddy McBrearty, Keelan Sexton and Rob Finnerty were all competing for space in his back pocket. His team-mate Brendan Rogers also had a great season but Damien Comer's performance in the semi-final probably undermined his All-Star credentials.

If McCaigue was Gallagher's fireman, Liam Silke performed the same role for Galway. His play with and without the ball was excellent and his conversion from a footballing half-back to a go-to man marker should not be underestimated. John Daly was brilliant for Galway throughout the year, playing the centre-back role excellently. He has presence and is superb at reading the game. His kick-passing is also top class and he was key to Galway picking holes in the Derry rearguard with his accurate kicking in their semi-final win.

Cillian McDaid was a shoo-in for midfield. He came on as a second-half substitute against Mayo in the first round of the Connacht championship and helped steer the ship home. From there he took off, placing his injury issues firmly in the rear-view mirror. He was excellent in the Connacht Final against Roscommon, he saved his team in the Armagh game and was brilliant in the final, kicking four points from play. He will be the central figure for Galway in the coming seasons.

Conor Glass also had a really strong season. His work-rate and football smarts are top class and he seems to be rarely fazed by anything or anyone.

Up front, David Clifford and Shane Walsh were automatic selections, based both on their displays and their nominations for player of the year. The level of performance that both delivered on the biggest day was incredible. Because of their extraordinary ability, some of the scores they kick can be taken for granted. We have to guard against this and appreciate and enjoy their brilliance. For the second successive year, David is joined by his brother Paudie on the team. He is the oil in the engine of Kerry’s forward line and is now a critical component.

While numerous opponents tried to negate him as Conor Meyler did last year the Fossa man proved that he has learned from that day and, to his immense credit, has developed his game further this season. Seán O’Shea was another Kerry player that led from the front as the on-field captain all year. He sets the standards within the group but this All-Star is a reward for his consistently excellent performances. He played closer to the goal for large chunks of games which suited him, balanced the forward line and allowed Paudie to roam.

His free kick from downtown to finally sink the Dubs in the semi-final was a coming-of-age moment for this group and was undoubtedly a factor in this award. Ciarán Kilkenny continues to display remarkable levels of hunger for someone who has won it all. Even when Dublin were going badly in the league he carried the fight and he went to another level for the Championship. While Damien Comer didn’t have the best All-Ireland final, he had enough credit in the bank from his performances throughout the season to earn his award. Rian O’Neill, Stephen O’Brien and Shane McGuigan are the unluckiest to lose out upfront.

While the All Stars is a night for the players, is there an argument to have a manager of the year and a referee of the year award also?

For me, Jack O’Connor was manager of the year but Padraic Joyce, Rory Gallagher and Jack Cooney would all have strong claims also. The referee of the year is harder to pick but Seán Hurson capped a great season by refereeing the final well having also done the All-Ireland Club decider earlier in the year. He possesses the key trait of being willing to communicate with the players, respectfully.

Seven All-Stars for Kerry feels about right considering they won every competition they entered. In most ways, it is probably the least controversial selection in some time.

Feel free to decide if that is a good or a bad thing.