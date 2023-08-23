The expansion of the Star Wars universe continues over on Disney+ as Ahsoka, one of the most highly anticipated live-action series, lands on our screens bringing adventure and danger from the galaxy far, far away.

Like other Star Wars content introduced through Disney+, especially The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the Ahsoka series will draw on inspiration from an animated series that came before.

Following the remarkable journey of Ahsoka Tano, a beloved character from the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels series, this live-action show promises to delve into uncharted territory.

As you get ready for this thrilling adventure, here's a comprehensive guide to what you need to know before throwing yourself into Ahsoka.

Who is Ahsoka Tano?

Ahsoka Tano was first introduced to Star Wars fans in the Clone Wars animated series, as the apprentice of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, before he became Darth Vader, during the tumultuous Clone Wars.

The Ahsoka series continues to flesh out the weird and wonderful Star Wars universe. Photograph: ©2023 & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

She played a pivotal role in the events of the prequel era, fighting alongside Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi and the clone army, as she developed her Jedi skills, a strong but stubborn personality, and a sense of independence that would come to define her character in later appearances.

Her story continued in Star Wars Rebels, where she played a key role in the early days of the Rebel Alliance as they fought to liberate the galaxy from the evil Empire.

The Ahsoka series is set to expand upon the character's appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian — played by Rosario Dawson in the character's first live-action appearance.

When is the series set?

Star Wars: Ahsoka will be set roughly five years after the Return of the Jedi, the closing movie to the original series. It follows the fall of the Empire as the former Jedi investigates a new threat to the galaxy.

What is the plot?

When Ahsoka turned up in The Mandalorian, she reveals that she is searching for the mysterious Grand Admiral Thrawn, who disappeared into the Unknown Regions in the Rebels series finale alongside young Jedi Ezra Bridger.

The series follows Ahsoka and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) as they set off to find their friend Ezra. Photograph: ©2023 & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ahsoka and Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian character from the Rebels series, set out to find their friend Ezra, as well as the Imperial office who has been dubbed 'Heir to the Empire' following the downfall of Emperor Palpatine during the events of Return of the Jedi.

Showrunner Dave Filoni, the creator of the Clone Wars series — alongside George Lucas — described the series as a mature look at the character and events for fans who grew up with Ahsoka in the animated shows.

Is there background I should know before watching?

A few plot points from previous Star Wars series are worth exploring before settling in for an unmissable series.

Ahsoka's history with The Jedi

Ahsoka's character is defined by her decision to leave the Jedi Order during the Clone Wars, one that shaped her beliefs and values. Her experiences have moulded her into a unique force and a much-loved staple within the Star Wars universe. Familiarity with Ahsoka's character will provide insight into her motivations and actions.

Order 66 and the Jedi purge

The series takes place more than two decades after the Jedi were all but wiped out by Emperor Palpatine and the clone army following the infamous Order 66.

The series introduces some new characters to the Star Wars Universe, including Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi and survivor of Order 66. Photograph: ©2023 & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ahsoka's experience in the immediate aftermath of the Jedi extermination, and the events that followed, will surely play an important role in shaping her character in the new series when she meets other survivors of the purge.

Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger

The series looks set to centre around the search for Thrawn, the Imperial leader who many look to to restore the Empire after the fall of Palpatine, and how that intertwines with Ahsoka's mission to find young Jedi, Ezra Bridger. Their history and relationship from the Rebels series will provide greater context for Ahsoka's mission.

The World Between Worlds

The concept of the World Between Worlds, introduced in the Rebels series, is a mysterious dimension that exists outside of time and space. Discovered by Ezra Bridger in the series, it allowed him to save Ahsoka from a duel with Darth Vader. Ahsoka's encounter with this realm and its potential implications for the galaxy could play a significant role in the new series.

Mandalore

During the Clone Wars series, Ahsoka played a vital role in the liberation of the planet Mandalore, the homeworld of the Mandalorian people. Understanding some history of the planet from the Clone Wars and Rebels series, as well as from the live-action Mandalorian series, will give a greater appreciation for the Ahsoka series.

Any familiar faces?

Joining Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka will be fellow Rebel and Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Hera Syndulla, captain of The Ghost, played in live-action by Mary Elizabeth Winstead — wife of Obi Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor.

They will be joined by their Ghost crewmate Ezra Bridger, played by Eman Esfandi. Making the leap from voice actor, Lars Mikkelsen will reprise his role of Grand Admiral Thrawn in the series, having previously portrayed the genius Imperial officer in the Rebels series

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, wife of fan favourite Ewan McGregor (Obi Wan Kenobi), stars as Hera Syndulla. Photograph: ©2023 & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

Perhaps one of the most exciting casting revelations has been that of Hayden Christensen who is due to reprise his role of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka's former Jedi Master who fell to the dark side and became Darth Vader. Christensen most recently appeared as the Sith Lord in the Disney+ series Obi Wan Kenobi.

Irish actress Genevieve O'Reilly (centre) returns in her role as Chancellor Mon Mothma. Photograph: ©2023 & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

Irish actress Genevieve O'Reilly will once again take up the mantle of Mon Mothma, Chancellor of the New Republic. O'Reilly previously played the character in Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One and most recently in the Andor series on Disney+.

Some new faces to the Star Wars Universe will be Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi and survivor of Order 66, alongside his apprentice Shin Hati, who will appear as villains in the series. Late Irish actor Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno will play them, respectively.

Doctor Who star David Tennant will also be making an appearance in the series, reprising his voice role of Huyang, a droid who specialises in crafting Jedi lightsabers.

