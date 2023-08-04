Climate change is a pressing long-term challenge but due to our location in the world, Ireland has a unique opportunity to become energy independent by harnessing our untapped renewable energy resources and leveraging our existing energy infrastructure.

In recent weeks, two significant publications have been released which will have huge effects on the future of green energy in Ireland. Just a fortnight ago, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its latest data on Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions, with the most recent figures showing a significant drop in emissions from pre-Covid levels.

While this is positive change, it’s not coming nearly quick enough, as the report notes that “arresting growth in emissions is a challenge in the context of a growing economy but one which must continue to be addressed by households, business, farmers and communities if Ireland is to reap the benefits of a low-carbon economy.”

The second publication, meanwhile, seeks to address exactly that; with the National Hydrogen Strategy that was published in mid-July paving the way for the green gas to decarbonise the Irish economy — a vision in which Gas Networks Ireland plays a pivotal role.

Gas Networks Ireland's national gas pipeline has been deemed a safe, efficient and cost-effective transportation and storage solution for hydrogen.

The Strategy not only recognises that hydrogen is a zero-carbon substitute for fossil fuels, posing an unmissable opportunity for Ireland to transition to a climate neutral economy, but it also highlights that green hydrogen is both safe and feasible to use in Ireland’s existing gas distribution network. Gas Networks Ireland has the capability to transport hydrogen blended with natural gas now, and with some modifications, to transport 100% hydrogen in the future — a huge game changer for the green energy industry.

“Our strategy is both focused on meeting our current customer demands and transforming our network to meet their future energy needs. Replacing natural gas with renewable gases, such as hydrogen, will support our customer on their net zero journeys while also complementing intermittent renewable electricity and ensuring a more diverse and secure energy supply,” explains Gas Networks Ireland’s Chief Executive Officer, Cathal Marley.

“We believe it is important that the National Hydrogen Strategy recognises how Ireland’s modern gas network can be leveraged to accommodate hydrogen produced from wind energy, as well as acknowledging that during this transition, natural gas will continue to be needed to ensure continued security and resilience of Ireland’s energy system. The gas network is Ireland’s hydrogen-ready infrastructure and reliable energy backbone, which will substantially reduce the country’s carbon emissions and play a vital role in establishing our future hydrogen economies.”

“As the gas pipelines are already in the ground, it’s the least disruptive option and cost-effective option as the cost of repurposing the existing gas network to transport hydrogen is significantly less versus the cost of building new dedicated hydrogen pipelines,” Mr. Marley added.

Last year, Gas Networks Ireland supplied more than 30 per cent of Ireland's total energy.

“Our own vision is to be at the heart of Ireland’s energy future and our strategy is focused on investing to meet current and future gas demands, while playing a key role in helping Ireland achieve its net zero carbon ambitions. We will continue to ensure that we have the right knowledge, the correct strategic partnerships and necessary resources in place to both accept hydrogen from the UK and enable the scale up and roll out of a renewable hydrogen industry in Ireland.”

Many of these studies and world-leading research into renewable hydrogen are being carried out in none other than Ireland’s capital. In 2021, Gas Networks Ireland established its Network Innovation Centre in Citywest, Dublin, to understand the full potential of hydrogen and ensure that the gas network is capable of safely transporting and storing both blended and up to 100% hydrogen into the future.

Working with University College Dublin’s Energy Institute (UCDEI), one of the first innovation projects undertaken was ‘Testing of Blends of Hydrogen and Natural Gas’.

The research found that householders using natural gas blended with up to 20% hydrogen will not need to make any change to their existing domestic appliances or notice any difference. There was also a substantial emissions reduction obtained by blending hydrogen with natural gas.

Additionally, Gas Networks Ireland is working with academia. Their involvement in several other strategic hydrogen research partnerships includes a study with Ulster University on hydrogen blend safety and with AMBER on materials compatibility with hydrogen.

The utility is also one of a number of industry players funding a €16 million strategic partnership with Irish third level institutions that will examine how to holistically decarbonise the overall Irish energy sector.

These academic pursuits are outstanding by their own merit but are especially impressive considering they happen in addition to the already jampacked day-to-day operations of Gas Networks Ireland. The gas network currently supplies more than 30 per cent of Ireland's total energy, including 40 per cent of all heating and almost 50 per cent of the country's electricity generation. This translates to over 720,000 Irish customers who rely on Ireland's gas network to provide efficient and reliable energy to meet their cooking, manufacturing and transport needs.

This customer base has been built up throughout almost 50 years that Gas Networks Ireland has been in business to date, delivering gas securely for Ireland. During that time, as the country’s licensed gas Transmission System Operator, Gas Networks Ireland has also continued to grow upon the in-house skills, competency and technical expertise that their nationwide workforce possesses.

For the Gas Networks Ireland team, the vision for a green-powered Ireland is finally coming to fruition.

This skillset will be invaluable to the utility in the coming years, as it can be transferred and adapted for hydrogen technologies, as well as other renewable energy sources such as biomethane.

Identical to natural gas, biomethane is a carbon-neutral renewable gas that can be made from farm and food waste through anaerobic digestion. Gas Networks Ireland first introduced domestically produced biomethane onto Ireland's gas network more than two years ago, and it is now beginning to replace natural gas thanks to its compatibility with existing appliances and technology.

By gradually replacing natural gas with these renewable gases, Gas Networks Ireland is making a critical difference for the entire nation — bringing Ireland one step closer to a net-zero carbon gas network by 2050.

Commenting on this brightening future for Ireland's energy, Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Transport, said, "It is vital that Ireland realises the full potential of renewable hydrogen to decarbonise our economy and energy systems, and the publication of this strategy is an important first step to achieving this goal. While this is only the beginning, it sets out the important initial building blocks upon which the sector can grow, allowing Ireland to explore and harness the opportunities offered by a green hydrogen economy."

