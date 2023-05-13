It has never been more important to think about the use of energy. At Mahon Point, they put sustainability front and centre of how they operate their business.

“We have a very strong commitment to the sustainable use of energy,” says Justin Young, Centre Director “We have undertaken a considerable number of projects over the years, and it is still a work in progress as we are continually identifying new opportunities. From ensuring that none of our waste goes to landfill, to exploring more renewable energy sources, we are very committed to doing our bit to save the planet. Our LED and solar projects alone will reduce our annual carbon emissions by 338 tonnes, and there is so much more. Shoppers can be assured that Mahon Point is right up there at the forefront of sustainability.”

There are so many features and facilities dedicated to sustainability at Mahon Point that you might not be aware of all of them. Here are just some:

Solar energy

Does solar energy really work? It certainly does at Mahon Point! The roof of the shopping centre now holds almost 1600 sq m of Photo Voltaic (PV) panels which generate some 300,000 kWh of electricity per annum, used to power the public areas of the shopping centre. These have reduced the centre’s carbon emissions by a considerable 131 tonnes per annum. And planning permission has been granted for more solar panels which will be installed in 2024.

100% Green Electricity

While a proportion of the energy at the centre is sourced from these PV panels, the balance is provided by Energia, with its combination of wind, solar, bio and hydro energy. So Mahon Point runs on 100% green energy, which is something of which they are very proud.

LED lights

And did you know that LED lights are far more efficient, and demand less energy (85% less electricity than conventional lighting)? At Mahon Point, LED lighting is fitted in all car parks, food court, toilets, escalators, all mall areas and back of house areas, bringing the Mahon Point reduction in carbon emission to 207 tonnes.

Sourcing water

In 2013 Mahon Point dug its own ground water well which provides nonpotable (non drinking) requirements in public areas of the mall, with consequent reduction of the demand on public water supplies. Because it is a renewable source, it contributes very much to the centre’s sustainability strategy.

Mahon Point has one of the most sustainably adorned roofs in all the country, with almost 1,600 sq m of solar panels.

Retail outlets like restaurants and coffee shops still require the public supply, but the well accounts for 64% of water used in the public mall area (excluding retailers’ use). Yes, it required a substantial financial investment, but the long-term benefits are considerable — not least a saving in what would otherwise be substantial water charges. And recent refurbishment and upgrade of public toilets has resulted in substantial savings in toilet and tap water consumption. The introduction of dual flushing options has reduced consumption and the installation of sensor taps avoids wastage.

Top for recycling waste

At Mahon Point, 100 % of refuse is recycled or recovered (over 800 tonnes a year). A Food Composter handles restaurant waste, producing several tonnes of useful compost a year, while general waste becomes RDF (Refuse Derived Fuel) and thus, through Energia, comes back full circle as electricity! Howzat for sustainability?

Travelling sustainably — EV, bus, or bike?

Coming to Mahon Point by car? Tesla drivers will be pleased to know that Electric Vehicle Supercharging is available in the P4 car park, 24/7, offering the fastest charging currently available, and plans are in place to introduce universal charging shortly for all electric cars.

But why drive, when you can take the bus direct? Public transportation is more sustainable, releasing smaller amounts of greenhouse gases and reducing traffic congestion. Routes 202 and 202A, plus 212 which links to Kent Station, all set down at Mahon Point, while 215, 215A and 219 set down very close by. Discussions are ongoing with the NTA to facilitate the new Bus Connect initiative, which will bring more routes to the centre and a 24/7 service.

Making your way out to the shopping centre has never been easier, with multiple bus routes operating from the city centre.

Or why not take the healthy option and come by pedal power? There has always been ample bike parking at Mahon Point, both in the covered car park and at the Omniplex entrance.

In 2022 they added 250m of cycle paths and in 2023/2024 they will expand their bike space capacity along with adding ancillary bike storage.

Sustainable Farmers’ Market

The Mahon Point Farmers’ Market, held every Thursday morning, is the largest in Cork, with over 50 stalls of high-quality foods available, much of it organic. It has won an array of prestigious awards including the Good Food Ireland Best Farmers Market Award and the McKenna's Guide Best in Ireland.

The Mahon Point Farmers’ Market is well on its way to becoming Ireland's first zero waste market.

All of the market traders are committed to being as plastic free as possible, and fully sustainable. The aim is to make it the first zero waste market in Ireland. A new project with CUSP (Cork Urban Soil Project) breaks down all compostable market waste into soil which is distributed to gardens and growing projects around the city.

Future Plans

“But we don’t just rest on our laurels,” emphasises Justin. "Yes, we have achieved a lot, but there is plenty more to do. We are always looking ahead to the future!”

A feasibility study is being conducted on their use of gas with the plan to introduce air to water heat pumps which will fully replace the existing gas burners used to heat and provide hot water for the centre.

Mahon Point is home to many sustainable retailers, including the popular Gym+Coffee.

They also have other projects in the pipeline including a further expansion of their solar energy project, the introduction of green clauses in tenant lease contracts, the expansion of their EV offering to provide universal charging and the expansion of bus services in conjunction with Bus Eireann’s Bus Connect scheme. Their ultimate goal is to become carbon neutral.

It’s true. You can shop at Mahon Point happily assured that they are ahead of the field where energy saving and sustainability are concerned. And isn’t that nice to know?

To find out more, visit Mahon Point's official website.