Our appetite for fresh air, fun and outdoor activities has never been greater as people grab every opportunity to explore the wide-open spaces of Ireland’s beautiful countryside and coastline. So, the reopening of Limerick Greenway last summer, following a €10 million investment by Limerick City and County Council, was perfectly timed - with more than 500,000 people in ten months exploring the scenic off-road route.

The Limerick Greenway runs along the old Limerick to Tralee railway line, connecting the market towns of Rathkeale, Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale in the west of the county.

The greenway's gradient is mostly flat, making it safe and suitable for users of all abilities and ages.

One of the most appealing elements of the Limerick Greenway is the flexibility of options to suit all visitors - whether on foot, or on wheels. They can travel the entire 40km route, or choose between sections, which range from just 3km long, to over 9km long. Limerick Greenway is also easy to navigate — the gradient is mostly flat; safe and suitable for users of all abilities and ages. Sustainability is key to the project, with Limerick Greenway offering wider travel options to local residents and commuters.

With more people taking up cycling in recent years, safe and scenic routes such as Limerick Greenway are in high demand. Bike hire is a popular and easy option and there are companies offering bike hire and shuttle bus services along the route.

West Limerick is an area rich in history and the Greenway redevelopment includes the restoration and conservation of buildings along the route to be used as visitor hubs, which will tell the fascinating stories of the local area.

There is no shortage of intriguing locations along the way; from the underground Victorian railway tunnel at Barnagh and the engineering marvel that is Ferguson’s Viaduct, to Ardagh Station house, the discovery point of the iconic Ardagh Chalice. Nature’s bounty abounds throughout Limerick Greenway, perhaps best exemplified in the beautifully tranquil Tullig Wood, a haven for flora and fauna.

The redeveloped Greenway is the largest outdoor tourism project ever undertaken by Limerick City and County Council and the visitors it has attracted since it reopened have been a huge boost to the towns and villages in the area, helping to shape a more sustainable future for local communities.

Ann Madigan, manager of Rathkeale House Hotel, has seen the benefits at first hand. The hotel is on the doorstep of Limerick Greenway, which makes it an ideal spot for those looking for a base from which to explore the area, or for day-trippers who can avail of the wide array of food and beverage options.

“Limerick Greenway has been so well received and we have had such lovely visitors coming into us. We are getting cycling groups from around the country staying in the hotel and enjoying the lush countryside and beautiful scenery of the Golden Vale,” says Ann.

Visitors to Limerick Greenway from far and wide have been showing their appreciation for the amenity, taking to social media to upload pictures, while recent events such as Limerick and National Bike Week have brought even more cycling enthusiasts to the route.

Ann adds that a lot of the groups are made up of more mature and retired people enjoying active breaks: “We have had groups of people in their 70s who cycle the whole way to Abbeyfeale. I get tired looking at them, they are amazing. They have their bikes with them and they’re not on E-bikes either. They are up early in the morning and they’re gone,” she says.

“Then, in the summer, we have more families with special carriers for the babies. We get a lot of people walking it as well. Everyone has been so enthusiastic about Limerick Greenway. We also get a lot of day-trippers, who cycle down for lunch. They might have a glass of wine, they hang around the hotel for a while and they pop back home then. It is a great day out for people.”

According to Ann, Limerick Greenway has had a positive impact on the whole area and knock-on benefits for local businesses.

She says there have been a lot of visitors from the west of the country, as well as from Cork and, in recent months, more overseas visitors. Many are also visiting the Greenway before heading on to explore the Wild Atlantic Way. People have also been including Limerick on a tour of other Irish Greenways.

“We are getting visitors who are exploring all the Irish Greenways. Limerick Greenway offers the perfect blend for those who want to stay fit while having fun. It is brilliant because you are having the craic and you’re also getting your exercise. It is a good news story all round for Limerick. It is bringing life to the towns and villages, which is a huge plus. It is great to see it.”

