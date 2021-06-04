Musical Instrument Making and Repair is a year-long course based in St John's Central College Cork that gives you all the tools you need to start your journey to becoming a musical instrument creator.

"You have to be enthusiastic about music and musical instruments, that's the main thing. We have found throughout the years that it's not really about woodworking experience, it's just enthusiasm. We've had the greatest instruments made by people who have never picked up a chisel in their lives," said Course Coordinator, Declan Young, on the perfect candidate for the level five-course Music Instrument making and repair.

A sample of work created by student, Pawel Janus, during the Music Instrument Making and Repair course, St John's Central College.

This course offers students a unique learning experience in the heart of Cork City and the opportunity to learn how to make and repair a range of strung and fretted musical instruments, acoustic and electric. The student will also learn specialist woodworking skills and develop their creative abilities through designing their own instruments.

Speaking of a past pupil who came from Canada to complete this course, Declan said he was glad of his decision to come to Ireland and study. Studying a similar course would have cost him ten times more in other places such as Scotland. "At six-hundred euro for the year it's good value by anybody's standards," he said. Harp- first time st John's college first time making a harp and it's a symbol of our country.

A symbol of our country: The first harp ever made in St John's Central College by Daniel Ó Mainín.

When we asked Declan why someone with a passion for music should do this course he said, "If there's one thing that defines us as a nation it's the love of music and the elevated place music has in our society. We punch above our weight where music is concerned, it's hardwired into our DNA. Most houses in the country will have at least one musical instrument and these need maintenance and repair- that's where we come in" Plus, successful completion of this course can lead to employment/self-employment opportunities in Musical Instrument Repair and Technology and that begins during this course too. Participants are given the opportunity to do in-house work experience. Through advertising, students get to work on live repair projects for those two weeks to allow them to prepare for work in this particular field and develop general business awareness in the music instrument industry.

The entry requirements are passion and a leaving cert Leaving Certificate (LC Established, LCVP or LCA) or equivalent. For mature applicants, the appropriate experience will be considered in lieu of formal qualifications.

Chisel your way to a level six, also only one year long and based in the same college. Why stop at a level five when you have a level six literally on your doorstep.

What past student of St John's Central College, James Smith, thought of Musical Instrument Build Repair, Level 6

Having worked in an office environment for over ten years prior to applying to St John's, I was slightly apprehensive about doing this course. I had not done any woodworking since secondary school 12 years ago, and apart from the fact that I casually play guitar, I honestly did not know a whole lot about musical instruments. Nevertheless, I decided to give it a try and I have not looked back since.

A guitar James Smith made last year in St John's Central College, Cork.

I thoroughly enjoyed my time in St Johns, and I can confidently say that I learned skills which I will be using for years to come. This course has not only satisfied my desire of working with wood but has also reignited my love for music and guitar, having almost given it up due to stressful working environments. It has also urged me to delve more into the world of musical instruments and learn and appreciate more about wood, art, woodworking, musical instruments, and instrument builders both locally and internationally.

Not only have I learned pertinent techniques and skills when it comes to crafting instruments, but I have also learned about art and drawing and had a chance to really explore my artistic side. The course also includes technical subjects such as CAD, which is incredibly useful for more than just instrument design. I can honestly say I’m disappointed that the course has come to an end, but I could not be happier with the quality of work I have produced, and the experience I’ve had here, not to mention the knowledgeable teachers and creative and interesting people which this particular course attracts.

For more information call on this course call 021 4255500, email: musicalinstrument@stjohnscollege.ie or visit www.stjohnscollege.ie.

Or to see more creative work by the students of St John's Centra College visit www.stjohnscreativity.com