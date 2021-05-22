Going electric, the Audi way Hybrid or electric? Either way, Audi has all the answers.

Irish motorists’ appetite to go green is accelerating fast. Month-by-month we are witnessing more and more buyers choosing the electrified option to replace petrol and diesel cars. Plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles are at the forefront of this shift change in the marketplace, and Audi is at the cutting edge of these new cars’ technology.

The A3 Sportback TFSI e delivers a luxurious driving experience, powered by its electric motor and lithium-ion battery, which means you're also helping the environment.

Whether you’re ready to go fully electric, or you’ve identified that a plug-in hybrid model better suits your lifestyle, Audi has you covered. What’s more, the range of electrified options you’ll find at your local Audi dealership means there’s something for everyone, from classy hatchbacks to luxurious family SUVs.

A3 Sportback TFSI e offers super-low fuel consumption and emissions figures, meaning ultra-low running costs.

Plug-in hybrids offer the best of both worlds, mixing zero-emissions driving with the convenience of a petrol engine for longer journeys. Audi’s plug-in hybrids can be quickly charged up at home or using the rapidly expanding public charging network, allowing refined, quiet, pure-electric driving for extended periods.

The A3 Sportback TFSI e delivers a combined output of up to 204hp, allowing a sporty 0-100km/h time of just 7.6 seconds.

Kicking off the Audi hybrid range is the stylish A3 Sportback TFSI e. It uses the combination of a smooth 1.4-litre TFSI engine, powerful electric motor and lithium-ion battery to enable an eye-opening mix of abilities.

A combined output of up to 204hp is possible, for example, allowing a sporty 0-100km/h time of just 7.6 seconds. Meanwhile, it’s possible to travel up to 65 kilometres in electric mode. That contributes to super-low fuel consumption and emissions figures, meaning ultra-low running costs.

The best thing is that all this comes wrapped up in the shape of the contemporary five-door A3 Sportback body, packed with technology and equipment, whether you opt for the SE version or the extrovert S line package.

The hybrid version of the Audi Q5 gets a powerful 2.0-litre TFSI engine, an electric motor integrated into its transmission.

If SUVs are more your thing, Audi also makes the impressive Q5 TFSI e. Like the A3, this is a latest-generation plug-in hybrid.

The hybrid version of the Q5 gets a powerful 2.0-litre TFSI engine, an electric motor integrated into its transmission and a lithium-ion battery, enabling zero-emissions driving for over 40 kilometres at times.

Seriously low fuel consumption and emissions figures go hand-in-hand with incredible performance. Working together, the engine and motor produce up to 367hp, allowing this classy SUV sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds. Just as well it gets quattro all-wheel drive as standard.

The Audi Q5's lithium-ion battery delivers zero-emissions driving for over 40 kilometres at times.

On the subject of which, we come to the Audi e-tron, the firm’s all-electric quattro SUV that defines the luxury segment it competes in.

The e-tron is offered in a wide range of flavours to allow buyers choose one that perfectly suits their needs, though all are spacious SUVs with generously appointed cabins.

The Audi e-tron can travel upwards of 400 kilometres on a fully charged battery. It e-tron uses cutting-edge technology to recuperate energy on a journey, too.

The most popular versions are the e-tron 50 and e-tron 55. These two models combine incredible efficiency with ample performance and a serene driving experience. They use quattro all-wheel drive to better use the considerable output of their electric motors, which deliver up to 300hp.

Just as important as such effortless performance is the Audi e-tron’s ability to travel upwards of 400 kilometres on a fully charged battery. The e-tron uses cutting-edge technology to recuperate energy on a journey, too.

The stylish Audi e-tron uses quattro all-wheel drive to better use the considerable output of their electric motors, which deliver up to 300hp.

When you do have to charge up, the e-tron’s electrical system allows up to 150kW charging, so the car will be ready to go before you’ve finished your coffee. Owners can avail of a unique Audi charging service that allows access to over 230,000 charge points across Europe.

Like all of Audi’s electrified models, there’s a lot more to the e-tron SUV than its admittedly impressive numbers. This is a high-quality product that comes with some of the most up-to-date technology available, and it’s also a feelgood kind of car, making every journey one to savour. Going green has never been so appealing.

See www.audi.ie for the exciting range of Audi models currently available in Ireland.