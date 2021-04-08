This breeding season, Munster Bovine offer an excellent range of bulls to meet all herdowner needs.

The challenge is to breed animals that are efficient producers and fit the system they are expected to perform in. To make life easier for farmers to choose which bulls to use, we have introduced panels specifically selected to suit different farming systems.

One of the most popular panels is the Target of 500-600 KG Milk Solids. This is a goal a lot of Spring calving operations try to achieve. Balanced for Production and Fertility with an eye on milk price through high components while breeding cow with a mature liveweight of approx. 600kgs.

Fiachra Liston, dairy farmer from Banogue, Co Limerick, Munster Bovine Milk Recording customer.

Panel highlights include: EBI 273, Milk SI 106, Fert SI 107, Health SI 8, Main SI 8, Milk Kg 181, Fat Kg 18, Prot Kg 15, Solids Kg 32, Fat 0.18%, Prot 0.14%. Because of its popularity, this panel has 18 bulls to choose from; that offers choice and also different bloodlines.

Our Super Grazer Panel is designed for farmers looking to breed an efficient cow of 500kgs body weight that will produce 500 Kgs of milk solids. Panel Highlights are: Fert SI 99, Health SI 10, 30kgs Solids at +0.22% Fat & 0.16% Prot. This panel is for herdowners looking for the most efficient cows to convert kgs grass DM into Kgs of milk solids with high % while minimising concentrate supplementation.

Following the latest calving evaluations, this year’s panel of easy calving sires is exceptional. With a choice of top EBI genomic bulls like Seville, Stark, Pivotal and Bond or daughter proven like Spice and Ronald there is a bull available to suit all heifers

The Pedigree, Production & Conformation panel is focused on the higher producing pedigree herds that are looking at conformation as one of their breeding objectives. The best of domestic and international sires make up this panel with sires like Perseus, Yamaska, Batman and Starmaker some of the standout picks.

For Daughter Proven there is an excellent choice of sires that do what it says on the tin. Standouts in this category are PKR and FR4207 Ronald, two of the highest daughter proven fertility bulls. FR2235 Spice and FR4020 Jack are two very special easy calving sires that are doing a superb job.

Munster are also excited to announce their Sexed Semen line-up with new additions to the high EBI, high solids bulls SUPREME, NOVA, COSMIC and FIVEO.

Our beef on dairy panel is specifically selected for dairy herdowners to ensure they achieve easy calving, short gestation, increased calf value and a calf that will grow into a profitable beast for the beef purchased and meet the factory specifications.

The Munster Bovine Fresh Programme will also start week commencing April 19th where all you have to do is heat detect and call for an AI and Munster will take care of the rest. Exceptional value for money and proven high conception rate Technicians are promised.

Munster Launch 2021 G1 Programme

ICBF’s Gene Ireland programme will be the platform used to test Munster’s superb offering of young G1 Sires this season. With over 80 bulls being tested and more than 60 over €300 EBI by 35 different sires demand is expected to be high. By using these sires, breeders will potentially get the opportunity to breed the next generation of elite ai sires. Remember straws from these bulls is limited so herdowners shouldn’t miss out on getting their herds signed up asap.

Make This Your Best Breeding Season Yet with Munster Bovine’s FarmOps

The Breeding and Fertility module in Farmops is designed to help herdowners achieve the best possible outcome from the breeding season. This is achieved by providing herdowners with live relevant insights during the breeding season for both cows and heifers.

The Key breeding metrics provided are:

Number of heats expected per day: This calculation is performed daily in FarmOps and will give herdowners an invaluable barometer to benchmark heat detection efficiency.

Cows due to repeat: This gives the number of animals served or recorded in heat 18-24 days ago that are due to repeat. You can also view the actual list of cows or heifers.

Valid serves: A valid serve is a serve that can result in a pregnancy. For example, if a cow was served twice in 2 days, only one of these serves can result in a pregnancy. FarmOps will calculate the herds total serves, total valid serves and what the target valid serves should be.

Cows calved 35 days not served: This is a critical action list. It is these cows that require timely veterinary intervention during the breeding season.

Potential empty cows: This calculation is performed daily by FarmOps. It is the number of cows, based on a 60% conception rate, that have yet to go in calf. This metric along with the number of heats expected per day are powerful motivating metrics to maintain heat detection intensity.

Stock bull required: This is the number of mature stock bulls required based on the number of potential empty cow. This is a key metric when deciding when to stop AI and release the stock bull(s).

Munster Bovine: The FarmOps app is suitable for all dairy and beef farmers across the country and comes with a three-month free trial.

If you are on the Tech Service, simply download FarmOps and you will get these metrics. If DIY, start recording serves to see these metrics in FarmOps.

The FarmOps app is suitable for all dairy and beef farmers across the country and comes with a three-month free trial. Munster Bovine dairy customers who participate in a milk recording programme and use Munster Bovine breeding services get the app for FREE for all of 2021. The app is also available for FREE for all of 2021 to beef customers who use Munster Bovine breeding services i.e. a minimum of 20 straws / AI tech serves.

Farmers can continue to use existing apps while trying out FarmOps this breeding season, before deciding which app to finally continue using on farm.

Milk Recording and Herd Health Programmes with Munster Bovine

Changing legislation regarding the use of antibiotics is coming into effect in January 2022, which will seriously curtail the use of antibiotics on farm. The information generated from early Milk Recording is gold and will help you, your Vet and your advisor to manage your herd to lower SCC, reduce mastitis incidence, improve dry period performance and help ultimately in becoming less reliant on antibiotics.

Our Herd Health programme is all about helping herdowners achieve the best possible performance from their herds through maximising health and management. The Munster Bovine Herd Health programme has been running since 2013 with approximately 2500 herd owners set to avail of the service in 2021. The greatest testament to the Herd Health programme is that once farmers join, they continue to use the service year after year.

To sign up for a Munster Bovine Milk Recording or Herd Health Programme call 022 43228 today.