Assess Ireland is, for many motorists and engineering enterprises, the company people never even thought they would need.

Assess Ireland is also the go-to business for a range of insurance companies, solicitors, insurance brokers, car hire companies, fleet operators, motor trade operations and even manufacturers themselves, who need either automotive or engineering inspection service expertise for themselves or their clients.

Conor Deasy, managing director, Assess Ireland.

In short, Assess Ireland is the market leader in automotive and engineering inspection services and, according to Managing Director, Conor Deasy, the company has an All-Ireland network of regional offices and whose engineers are recognised as certified experts by insurers, repairers and the legal profession.

“But we are much more than that,” says Deasy. “We have a huge diversity of clientele, from ordinary motorists to industrial giants and we can look after the needs of each and every one of them thanks to our inspection knowledge, our use of the latest technologies and our professionally recognised expertise.”

Thus, while carrying out over 30,000 individual inspections annually nationwide, thanks to their 60-strong staff and 28 engineers, Assess Ireland has the capacity to provide peace of mind and operational solutions to a huge variety of customers.

Whether you simply want to run a check on a car you're buying, or assessing industrial equipment, Assess Ireland can help.

“We want to get the message out to people – whether they are individuals who simply want to run a check on a car they are buying, or massive industries looking to ensure compliance with the latest health and safety regulations applying to their workforce and their equipment – that we have a solution to any problem they might have,” Deasy says.

Since Assess Ireland was established in 1999, it has grown its engineering and automotive inspection know-how across the country and has also become an essential service for those involved in the insurance industry and the legal profession in sorting out sometimes hugely technical and legal issues.

“The need for assessment not just of vehicles for people who want to buy a new car and who simply want peace of mind about their purchase, but for companies who need a vast array of equipment tested and certified regularly is growing and we provide an answer for whatever problem might arise.

“We also do a lot of work for insurance companies where there are issues about a claim and provide expert reports for legal companies who need our knowledge to process some of those claims which end up in court. Our independence is invaluable to these companies because we provide an inviolable and professional service,” Conor Deasy said.

And, very importantly, Assess Ireland’s ability to tailor solutions to separate yet specific individual and company needs is a key part of the service they offer. It does not matter how small or large any given problem might be, Assess Ireland will provide answers and resolutions.

For individuals, this might mean car-checking a potential purpose to ensure what you think you’re buying is what you’re actually buying. For instance, a normal car check might not provide details of whether a car has been previously crashed or damaged, but an Assess Ireland inspection – costing from as little as €250 – will reveal exactly what any vehicle has been through.

Similarly, for insurance companies, Assess Ireland will forensically examine crash-damaged vehicles to examine what happened in an accident and discover how it happened. This capability is also useful where there are legal claims.

With high quality personnel and the use of the latest technologies, Assess Ireland has the back of each and every one of its clientele and provides a level of security and peace of mind which cannot be secured elsewhere.

“Our engineering inspection service team is the perfect alternative for the broker market with a cost-effective and service-led product which includes a complete range of statutory engineering inspections, fully automated on-site reporting and on-line access to reports – all at competitive rates and conducted by inspectors who are members of SAFed, the Safety Assessment Federation.

“On the other hand, our Automotive Inspection Services division will cover everything from vehicle damage assessments to independent vehicle valuations and on to consumer complaints and litigation, technical investigation reports and forensic investigations. This work is carried out by SQI’s, or suitably qualified individuals and these people will do NCT and CVRT modification/repair reports and motor tax declaration of conversion reports,” Deasy says.

Assess Ireland then is a one-stop shop when it comes to nationwide automotive and engineering inspection services and you can contact them at 0818 229229 or by e-mail at info@assessireland.com. A full list of inspection services is available at www.assessireland.com

Stephen O’Neill is the Director of Engineering Inspections for Assess Ireland and, with a decades-long background in the insurance industry is perfectly placed to assure people of the company’s renowned reputation for independence.

“Aside from offering the highest levels of service possible, we do so for whoever needs us. We will do business with anyone who needs our services, be that a regular farmer, state companies or a giant corporation. If these people need engineering assessment of any description, we provide it.

“But we are in the business of facts and we assess the truth. Sometimes this is welcome, sometimes not, but the truth is what the client gets, whoever they are,” he says.

O’Neill says that a lot of people do not know exactly what their responsibilities are under the legislation and many do not know that even if they have nothing more than a compressor for powering tools, that item has to be certified. Similarly, things like hotel lifts are supposed to be certified, as are pretty much everything on a building site from a forklift to a tower crane.

Stephen O’Neill, Director of Engineering Inspections for Assess Ireland.

“People really do need to be educated about this whole area, because many do not know what is required of them and, sadly, some don’t care. But if you are inspected by officials and your equipment fails that test, then your business will suffer the consequences.

“We are accredited to ISO/IEC 17020:2012 standards and we operate to the highest levels to provide the service and we are also offering a free quote on any engineering work until the end of November, so if you have any doubts about anything in this area, we can help,” O’Neill says.

Jim O’Brien is a forensic investigator on the automotive side of Assess Ireland – as well as being a scrutineer for Motor Sports Ireland and the World Rally Championship in his spare time.

A former Garda, his work with Assess Ireland is mainly about accident investigation and he is an at-the-scene specialist but, like the rest of the engineering team, will also carry out mechanical examinations on any vehicle, be it industrial, agricultural or motor vehicles.

He also specialises in NCT and CVRT reports which, after a failed official inspection, will quickly illustrate to people what needs to be done to get their vehicle back on the road. Access Ireland also tells it straight to people buying a car they have asked the company to inspect, as to whether it’s a good idea or not.

Jim O’Brien, forensic investigator on the automotive side of Assess Ireland, and a scrutineer for Motor Sports Ireland and the World Rally Championship.

“We also do work for people who have imported cars and have received an horrendous VRT demand from the Revenue people. We will – independently – assess the vehicle for good or for worse and our independent mediation is accepted by all involved and our recommendation accepted, for good or ill.

“We are an honest broker and we have built up a reputation for independence without showing fear or favour to anyone. Integrity is our watchword and we will always tell it straight. And our work involves everything from cars to buses, to trains and even boats, so if people need expertise in any of these fields, Assess Ireland are the ones to provide it.”

