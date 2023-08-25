Englishman's home is an Irish castle: Now, US buyers expected for €450k 16th century Ballintotis Castle

|
Ballintotis, Castlmartyr, East Cork
|
€450,000
|
Size
|
15 metres high
|
Bedrooms
|
1/2
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
N/A
THE history of many an Irish castle is associated with various comings and goings over the seas, surrounding oceans and marine channels — they were built by native and by ‘new’ Irish as much as by blow-ins from abroad, and were used too to protect locals from looting and murderous, marauding arrivals from overseas.
More specifically, castle owner Frances Dineley is selling his beloved Ballintotis Castle near Castlmartyr and Ladysbridge east of Cork City because he misses the convenience of the Swansea-Cork ferry services, which ran in fits and starts in various iterations over the decades and which had its last Fastnet Line service cease in 2012, with loss of almost 80 jobs, and historic links over the Irish Sea.
“It put the kybosh on it for me, the trouble was the perfectly good ferry service which I used stopped, and when that died I didn’t get to visit as much,” says Mr Dineley, an 81-year-old Wiltshire sheep farmer fascinated by Irish history, who married an Irish woman, Elizabeth Fitzgerald: they eventually found the Anglesea link and navigating Dublin too much trouble for their annual holidays at Ballintotis.
Mr Dineley hopes its next owners will have wonderful times in it, and predicts “it’s good for another 500 years, it has centuries left in it. When you build with Cork limestone and four-foot thick walls, it’s not going to fall down.”
He doesn’t recall his name now, but it may have been Peter Inston who also owned Belvelly Castle on Cork’s Great Island near Cobh for a short period (since famouslyrestored to glorious heights at areputed cost of €7m) as well as working on Castlehyde on the River Blackwater with Michael Flatley.
Estimated to date to the 16th century, it’s now on half an acre, two miles west of the Castlemartyr Estate (now a five-star hotel with a Michelin-star eatery) and may have been constructed by the Imokilly Fitzgeralds, later passed onto the Boyle family branch, whose main house was at the Castlemartyr estate and thus may have been an outer defence of that estate.
It has 55 steps, with a mix of spiral and straight mural and inter-mural stairwells and some ancilliary intramural rooms: one such now houses a WC.
Work done included repointing the walls, installation of a pyramid glass and leaded roof inside the parapets, window repair with bronze encasement/slim frame profile glazing, an oak floor and stout entrance door, plumbing (plus septic tank) and electrics, and a wood-burning stove.
The location is within a half a mile or so of Loughaderra lake, with woodland and looped local walks and a community vibe and services at Castlemartyr and Ladysbridge, with beaches a short drive away ... but no signs of attacks from over the waves or, sadly, of more welcome UK/Ireland ferry services either.