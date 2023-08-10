Triple A kudos for rare retrofit BER of A1 for €450k Cork city 1930s home

|
Mount Pleasant Road, Turners Cross/Ballyphehane, Cork City
|
€450,000
|
Size
|
130 sq m (1,400 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3+attic
|
Bathrooms
|
5
|
BER
|
A1
BUILDERS today have to deliver new homes to an ‘A’ BER standard: That’s a given.
Up to 2010, just 1% of Irish homes hit any sort of A energyrating, according to the CSO, and an A1 would have been a far small subset again (the CSO doesn’t seem to subdivide beyond an A rating.)
Now, this “best in class”, future-proofed, low-carbon emitting city homes is up for sale with a €450,000 AMV cited by selling agent Cearbhall Behan who says it’s not just super-easy to heat and power but also done to a showhouse standard.
Mr Behan lauds the work of builder Stephen Marsh of Mulrock Construction, who’d previously done work for clients on the adjoining No 3 Mount Pleasant Road between Cork city’s Turners Cross and Ballyphehane.
In fact, Mr Marsh (advised by Ballincollig-based DL GroupEngineers’ Brian Murphy) went “above and beyond” a second time, as his BER assessor at first advised him he’d hit a super solid A2 BER but said if he had upped the number of solar panels for electricity generating on the rear extension he’d have awarded him an A1.
It’s an accolade that will appeal to bidders this month if they are climate change aware… and after a scorching summer like we’ve witnessed around the globe and highest every July temperatures on land and sea of all time, who isn’t?
The finished home No 4 has super-high insulation levels and air tightness, air to water heating delivered via radiators in the main (some underfloor heating only in the main en suite bathrooms), has heat recovery, and highly efficient double glazing (from Munster Joinery), not even triple.
The committed, or merely curious, will get some idea of how Nos 3 and 4 might have looked a few years back if they go a few doors down the way at Mount Pleasant Road to another, originally similar pair of semi-detached houses also sandwiched between two two-storey detached houses in corner setting in this cris-cross section of southside suburbia.
It's within an easy walk of the city centre, and No 4 comes to market the same month as No 2, aka The Anchorage, a corner detached two-story 1,500 sq ft four-bed home which featured in these pages last Saturday, also with a €450,000 AMV and with a D1 BER.