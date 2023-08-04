Scots chippie  came off stint on €50m yacht to work on West Cork's €475k Healy Pass at Rock House

|
Adrigole, Beara Peninsula
|
€475,000
|
Size
|
106 sqm (1,125 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C2
A SKILLED Scots carpenter/builder has made his way from the west coast of Scotland and the Isle of Skye to the as-pretty hills of west Cork, via a five-year sojourn honing his craft on a 280ft (81m) long €50m million classic 1930s motor yacht, fetching up at and passing through many of the globe’s sunny and hidden hotspots.
The fruit of his labours has just hit the summer 2023 market, with a price guide of €475,000 and the thirtysomething year old man behind its overhaul hopes to make similar renovations a business in the wider West Cork area.
He even reveals their parents, who’ve run a seafood restaurant back in Skye, also hope to make a move to Cork as well (building skills run in the family: They have another brother a plumber, working in north London).
Oliver Wilkinson (Oli) fetched up on Irish shores in the footsteps of his twin after five years on board the 1930s German-built motor yacht Talitha, owned since the 1980s by the Getty family, of global brand Getty Images fame.
Running costs of Talitha, which has a crew of up to 17, are put at up to €5m a year, so the asking price of Munster’s very grounded Rock House are but a fraction of that, as it is guided at €475,000 by selling agent Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, who heads up SFON’s new Bantry office.
He sold a house he ow
ned back in his native Scotland to get this venture up and running, and says what he bought as his first Irish project had also been invested in by the previous owner, 20-25 years ago when the compact two-storey stone original was linked to an old cow shed to the side/rear.
Since then, it’s a three-bed home of just over 1,100 sq ft, with a ground-floor bedroom in the annex, reach via the link/utility where there’s also a shower room/utility, and was used for a period by its former owners as an Airbnb.
Work done by Oli Wilkinson includes new kitchen, new bathrooms with glazed tiles from Delfornao, new double-glazed sash and casement windows from Munster Joinery, reinsulation with 50mm backed Kingspan boards, new plumbing, electrics, and upgraded oil-fired central heating and radiators.
The 1.2 acres is largely to the front, with the exposed rock of the Cahas to the back, with a quiet access road serving a small handful of other homes (sheds nearby are in separate ownership) off the Healy Pass Road (pic, right) which winds, serpentine-like, to a height of over 300 metres towards Lauragh and Glanmore Lake over the border with Kerry.