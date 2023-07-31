Good-looking, enlarged East Cork home is priced at €345,000

A GOOD-looking, extended family home with a super rear garden, it's no surprise that first time buyers are queuing to view No 37 Cois Coillte, in one of Saleen's family-friendly estates.

Only that the other semi ds in the estate give the game away, you’d probably think the two-storey side extension was part of the original build. Things are seamless on the inside too. The ground floor gained a play room and a large utility room, and overhead, a new main bedroom, with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

The original main bedroom has an ensuite too, so there are four bathrooms in all, with the main recently upgraded.

The owners, who are trading up, bought No 37 as a new build in 2005 and as the family expanded (four children) so did their home. In 2012, two big jobs were undertaken: the two-storey side extension, made possible by its large corner site, and the addition of a gorgeous sunroom to the rear.

The result is a lovely flow of living space downstairs, between living room, kitchen diner and sunroom.

Light levels are terrific, with two velux windows and French doors to the rear garden.

It's a gem, with its raised veggie beds, apple, pear and plum trees, raspberries, lavender and rhubarb bushes. It’s masterfully done, with lawn and a garden shed at one level, while a gravel path leads to feature steps which take you to an upper seating are, the perfect spot for a BBQ.

The attractions of No 37 are obvious which is why 14 parties were pencilled in for day one of viewings in this niche, 39-home scheme.

Selling is Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties and he says the extensions essentially doubled the size of the house. “They also brought the BER upto a B2 (a solid fuel stove was installed, and a composite front door) so buyers can avail of friendlier green mortage rates,” the agent says.

His guide price for four-bed, 172 sq m No 37 is €345,000 and he points out that it’s near an excellent primary school. There are lovely walkways in the area too, Mr Kennedy says, and numerous sandy beaches. The town of Midleton is a seven minute drive away.

VERDICT: An object lesson on how to do a good extension. It will fly.