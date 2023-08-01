City to Country: Georgian living with modern twist or energy-efficient €430k West Cork home

Several decades after being converted into offices, No 5 Catherine Street in Waterford City centre has been restored to former residential glory.

The three-storey over-basement Georgian house has once again become a four-bed family home, albeit one with three bathrooms, a contemporary kitchen and more comforts than were available back in the 1820s.

The exterior with its stepped entrance, sash windows, fanlit doorway, and original railings doesn’t appear much changed nor does the high-ceiling hallway which has cornicing and mouldings.

At entrance level there is a living room with herringbone flooring and set of glass-panelled double doors leading into a modern kitchen which has shaker style navy blue units and a large centre island. Steps at the rear of the property lead down to a guest bathroom and to the basement which has a utility room and a playroom.

A staircase in the hallway leads to the first floor which has two bedrooms including one ensuite. The second floor also has a bathroom and two bedrooms while the attic floor at the top of the house has a room which could be used as an office.

The garden space at the rear of the house has been tarmacadamed since the property was used as offices — but a new owner might consider restoring some greenery. Quoting a guide of €549,000, Guy Palmer of Palmer auctioneer says the location — off the Viking Triangle in the city centre – couldn’t be better.

VERDICT: A Georgian home with a modern twist.

Clonakilty, Co Cork €430,000 Size 107 sq m (1151 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER A2

Ultra-stylish, modern and energy-efficient, No 2 Bluebell Garden in Clonakility is a fully fitted out, newly built,t two-bed, single-storey house with an A2 BER.

Seeking offers of €430,000, auctioneer Martin Kelleher explains that it’s the second to sell in a tiny development of just two properties. The first, No 1 a two storey three-bed property went sale agreed for in excess of €450,000 earlier in the year This one has 107sq metres of living space and a range of energy-saving features including triple glazing, a mechanical ventilation system and an air-to-water heat pump, as well as underfloor heating.

The majority of the space is taken up by an open plan kitchen/dining/living room which has timber flooring, a modern electric fire, and contemporary charcoal grey fitted units with integrated appliances and a large island unit.

The property has a fully equipped utility room as well as a tiled shower room and two timber floored bedrooms, including one en suite.

Enclosed by high walls, the house has an electric gated entrance and a garden with a tarmac parking space, a south west facing limestone patio and a lawned area with a steel shed.

“It’s conveniently located on the edge of Clonakilty, within a km from the town centre and an eight-minute drive from Inchydoney, West Cork Technology Park, Long Strand and Castlefreke,” reveals Mr Kelleher.

VERDICT: This stylish, energy-efficient, single-storey property is everything a downsizer could wish for.

Dromoland, Co Clare €525,000 Size 183 sq m Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C3

A dream holiday home for a golfer, No 6 Orchard Wood is located within the Dromoland Castle Estate and has gardens which back on to the famous championship course.

A cut above the average holiday home, it’s a period-style villa-type property which is entered through a pillared porch and has 183 sq m of living space including three ensuite bedrooms.

Part of a gated development of 15 lodges built within the Dromoland estate in the 1990s, it’s on the market with joint agents John Shaw auctioneers and Colliers who are quoting a guide of €525,000.

Billy Gabbett of Shaw auctioneers says the property, used until now as holiday home, has been finished and maintained to a very high standard. He believes this one could appeal to a variety of buyer types including golfing enthusiasts and retirees and he says he’s already had enquiries from several Irish expats who think this would make a perfect holiday bolthole.

Accommodation includes a large central sitting room with a sunroom area at the rear as well as a kitchen/ diner, a utility room, and three ensuite bedrooms.

Bounded at the rear by woodland, the property has landscaped gardens with shrubberies, a patio, an octagonal shaped summerhouse, and a detached garage at the side.

Located within a short walk from Dromoland Castle Hotel, the property is 30km from Limerick City and 13km from Shannon airport.

VERDICT: A holiday home with space, grandeur, and golfing options.

Cleggan, Co Galway €450,000 Size 70 sq m (753 sq ft) and 53 sq m (570 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 and 1 Bathrooms 1 and 1 BER F

A cute blue-and-white cottage with a circular, stone-faced studio at Cleggan on the Connemara coast in Galway is one of the more unusual arrivals on the property market this week.

The cottage, called Tigh Miclín, was renovated as a holiday home 25 years ago by a BBC broadcaster who some years afterwards built a separate circular one-bed property, which resembles a mini round tower, for broadcasting use.

Listed with a guide of €450,000, the property is on the market with Matt O’Sullivan auctioneers who say it’s exceptionally charming.

“It has been lovingly restored and is full of traditional and handcrafted features including iron masonry, mosaic tiles, and stained-glass windows,” says auctioneer Sorcha O’Sullivan.

Tigh Miclín has 70 sq m of living space including a kitchen/diner with timber units, a living room with a traditional open fireplace, as well as two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a utility space.

The 53 sq m studio has a bathroom, a bedroom, a shelved study/library and a circular living room.

“The sitting room has good acoustics and was used by the owner for radio shows for the BBC,” reveals Ms O’Sullivan.

Located at Cloon on a site of close to half an acre the property is around 1km from Cleggan beach and 2km from Cleggan village.

“The views of Cleggan Bay are magical — especially at sunset,” observes Ms O’Sullivan.

VERDICT: Coastal and cute with its own mini round tower — it’s certain to attract overseas interest.