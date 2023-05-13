Extended €450,000 Dublin Pike bungalow comes with great garden space

WHAT’S in a name? Does calling a four-bed bungalow in Dublin Pike after a 10th century middle-eastern mathematician, Al Kajari, mean the owner had a similar love of algebra?

Your guess is as good as mine, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s not the name, but the house itself that counts.

This one has a great deal going for it: a large landscaped site, convenience to a couple of shopping centres, a good choice of rooms.

One of those rooms is a very stylish kitchen.

It’s in a newer part of the house, (an extension that was done about 30 years ago) but the kitchen units have been upgraded in more recent years. Steps down from the dining/living room give a sense of increased ceiling height, and it’s nice and bright thanks to two Veluxes.

Sometimes in a bungalow, it can be hard to find a bit of solitude as everything is on the same floor, but Al Kajari has some extra rooms. As well as the large living/dining room and the kitchen, there’s a sunroom and a separate snug.

“Having a couple of extra rooms is always handy when you have kids growing up,” says selling agent Conor Lynch of James C Coughlan auctioneers.

The main bedroom is ensuite and there are two additional bathrooms and a utility room.

He says the 138 sq m bungalow is in excellent condition and has a terrific rear garden.

The sunroom overlooks the back garden from where there are lovely countryside views, and there’s a fine patio.

Mature planting abounds and there’s a small storage shed towards the bottom of the garden.

Mr Lynch says Al Kajari, on Ballincollie Road, is “ideally suited to a growing family” not just because of the house and garden, but because of its convenience: within walking distance of schools, public transport, doctor’s surgery and also just a couple of minutes by car to Ballyvolane or Blackpool shopping centres, while Cork City is just 4km way.

Mr Lynch, who is guiding the bungalow at €450,000, is expecting interest from families who want to move from a housing estate to a detached home in the locality.

VERDICT: Families trading up or first time buyers will be in the mix. Al-Kajari has a nice bit of space, inside and out.