Starter Homes: Four Cork properties for €275,000 or less

With its affordable €265,000 guide price, this modern mid-terrace house at 40 Blueberry Field, Broomfield in Midleton, could look very good to a young buyer.

Located in a cul de sac within walking distance of the train station and the town centre, it’s a very well-maintained 2006-built property with 95 sq m of living space and a good B3 BER.

Selling agents Cronin Wall auctioneers say properties in the development are very sought-after. Recent sales include that of No 42, an end-of-terrace house two doors away which went for €293,000 last October.

VERDICT: An affordable modern starter in an attractively named estate.

Castletownbere, West Cork €275,000 Size 101 sq m (1,087 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER F

Fair Lady Cottage near Castletownbere is a cute property which would make an ideal holiday retreat.

That certainly seems to be the opinion of the current owners, a Dutch family who have been spending holidays there since the 1990s when they bought and renovated the traditional 1890s-built cottage at Filiane Middle. Extended by previous owners into a four-bed home with 101 sq m of living space, it has a cute blue and white exterior while the interior is well kept, but in need of modernising. The low F BER will also need to be looked at by a new owner.

“It’s on a site of three-quarters of an acre so there is plenty of room for an extension,” says Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill who is seeking offers of €275,000.

Inside the traditional cottage there’s a living room, a kitchen-diner, a WC, a small utility, and a ground-floor bedroom while the upper level has a bathroom and three bedrooms.

“Situated on an elevated site, the cottage has scenic views of Berehaven Harbour and Bere Island at the front,’’ reveals Ms Hanafin.

Located a little less than 5km from Castletownbere, it’s within half an hour’s drive from both Glengarriff and Allihies. “The Beara Peninsula is well known for its walking trails that take in many historical and archaeological sites and the world-renowned Dzogchen Beara Retreat Centre,” observes Ms Hanafin.

VERDICT: Scenic and cute for holidays.

Glenbrook, Co Cork €220,000 Size 132 sq m (1,420 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER G

From the windows of No 12 Victoria Terrace in Glenbrook, you can watch yachts go by on the harbour and observe strollers pass by on the waterfront promenade.

But before a buyer can sit and enjoy the views, they are going to have to carry out major renovations.

Guiding at €220,000 Stephen Clarke of REA O’Donoghue & Clarke says it has good space — 132 sq m over three floors, some original features, and great views.

VERDICT: A waterfront property with excellent potential.

Whites Cross, Cork €275,000 Size 69 sq m (750 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER C3

A modern two-bed bungalow with a guide of €275,000, 6 Ros Ard, Whites Cross in Upper Glanmire could make a comfortable and affordable home for either a downsizer or a young couple.

Built in 2005, it’s one of a small number of bungalows in Ros Ard, a mixed development of 131 houses located within 6km of Glanmire village and around 8km from the city centre.

Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy says the property has been owner-occupied and is well maintained and in excellent condition. “It’s attractively decorated and has a sunroom which was added on when it was being built,” he reveals.

At one side of the 69 sq m bungalow there’s a spacious L-shaped tiled kitchen/living space with modern cream kitchen units. The living area has sage green walls, a timber fireplace with a stove and an arch leading out to a bright sunroom/dining space with redbrick walls.

The property also has a bathroom and two bedrooms with fitted units. The smaller bedroom is now used as a second sitting room which is a good option for a downsizing couple, but could be turned into a home office by a young couple.

Alongside the sunroom, there’s a paved patio garden with raised beds, a water feature, and a shed plumbed as a utility room. At the opposite side of the bungalow there’s also a lawned garden enclosed by hedging.

Because it’s been owner occupied and doesn’t have a rent cap, Mr O’Donnell thinks the property could also look attractive to an investor.

VERDICT: May well be snapped up by a downsizer.