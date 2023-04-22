Ahead of the sustainability curve at Farran farmhouse

THERE’S a shared DNA behind some of Farran’s older homes: their roots can be traced to a large demesne with considerable agricultural acreage, which required a sizable number of farm labourers to work it. Those same labourers needed a roof over their heads and so modest homes were built on the margins of what was known as Clarke’s Estate in Farran. Of those properties that survived, they are now in private ownership, thanks largely to the pioneering work of the Land Commission, who, in response to justified tenant agitation, bought up landlord’s estates and facilitated their transfer to the ownership of estate workers.

Lee View, right foreground

Lee View, a century-old charming farmhouse, is one such home which passed into private ownership when the Land Commission began dispersing parts of the Clarke Estate, which was lived in by three generations of the Clarke family until 1970, having been bought by tobacco merchant William Clarke in 1868. Prior to Clarke, it belonged to the wealthy Penrose family, who gave their name to Penrose Quay in Cork City. The 200-year-old Italianate residence of those powerful families is now known as Farran House, set on 12 acres, and available for private rental.

These days, the landholding at Lee View is a lot bigger than the grounds of Farran House.

Farmlands dip down to Inniscarra Lake

There’s a 40-acre farm, with lands that dip down towards Mallard Cove, on the southern shores of Inniscarra Lake and which also border beautiful Farran Forest Park.

Lands border Farran Forest Park

Deer at Farran Forest Park Picture: Darragh Kane

Another acre in the immediate vicinity of the house and garden contains a number of outbuildings.

Outbuildings at Lee View

Of the history of Lee View, the late owners’ daughter says it was lived in initially by a family of the name Finnegan, before being bought by her parents, locals John and Mary McCarthy, in the early 1960s.

Hard-working people who valued a good education, they instilled a strong work ethic in their five daughters, one of whom recalls that it was “education first, then the farm”.

The same daughter recalls a fairly idyllic childhood, where animals were given individual names. The pet pig was called Mrs Slocum, her cow was called Jelly Tot, another cow was called after the thrice Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, Arkle, “because if she got out, she would jump anything”, the daughter laughs. There was no room for sentimentality though – they all understood that cows meant milk and beef, broilers meant chicken, and Turkeys meant Christmas dinner (with one set aside for the Dublin cousins).

“There was a lot of homegrown food and there was always cooking going on. I suppose you could say we were self-sufficient when it wasn’t as fashionable as it is now” the daughter says.

She enjoyed working outdoors and recalls when the cows were being handmilked (the original stalls remain). She recalls too collecting free range eggs for breakfast and pulling vegetables for dinner.

A sense of what went on still lingers, in the nearby outhouses which were used for poultry and animal feed, and in the yard – where an old railway carriage was used to house calves temporarily - and at the old hand milking stalls, replaced eventually by a modern milking parlour.

Having grown up in an atmosphere where food production was so central, it’s perhaps no surprise that one of the daughters’ professional lives is food-related.

“I had that inherent knowledge and interest,” she says, adding that her career is sort of an extension of what she grew up doing, of making the most of the food resources around us.

Kitchen

Her mother and father instinctively embraced the circular economy and “found a use for everything, nothing was thrown out”. They also took great pride in their garden, with an annual gorgeous display of daffodils, mature trees and shrubs and fruits like gooseberries and blackberries.

The garden rings the four-bed, one bathroom house, which is in a lovely setting, at the end of a cul-de-sac, facing up a laneway. It’s an old house though – albeit windows were replaced 15 years ago – and will need upgrades and improvements to insulation as the BER is currently an 'F'. The kitchen is small, but as there’s plenty of garden, there’s scope to expand with planning permission.

Sitting room

Those interested in Lee View have a couple of options to consider: buy the house on an acre with outbuildings (milking parlour/haybarn/outhouses etc); or buy 40 acres of farmland ; or buy a separate 0.75 acre parcel of land where someone could build a home, subject to planning permissio. Or the option is there too to buy the whole kit and caboodle.

Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald is the selling agent and she says they are open to selling each lot separately or selling the entire property as one lot.

She believes it will appeal to a family who want a rural location on the outskirts of the city, who have an interest in the land, whether for farming/horticulture or perhaps keeping horses.

“You are only a five minute drive from the Ballincollig bypass, which will get you into Cork University Hospital or the third level educational institutes in no time, and there’s a bus service to bring kids to primary and secondary school at the top of the road,” Ms Healy says.

She points too to the proximity to Farran Forest Park, with its terrific deer enclosure and walking trails and Zipit aerial trails and home also to the epicentre of Irish rowing, the National Rowing Centre.

Kids enjoying the fun at Zipit Picture: Larry Cummins

Farran Forest Park Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Ms Healy is guiding 1243 sq ft Lee View at €1.15m for the entire lot, or €700,000 for 40 acres, or €350,000 for the house on a acre with outbuildings or €100,000 for the 0.75 acre site.

VERDICT: Idyllic rural setting with lots of farmyard/farming options. House will need upgrades.