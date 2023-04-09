Baltimore house quandary: how do you keep up  with the neighbours when they've just won  a second Michelin star? 

THE chance to buy a brand new house – or four of them if you are sufficiently well-heeled - within a minute’s waddle of one of just five Irish restaurants with two Michelin stars has come along in West Cork’s seaside village of Baltimore.

Dede Restaurant in Baltimore won a second Michelin star in 2023. Executive Chef and Co-Owner, Ahmet Dede, is pictured with Maitre d' and co-owner, Maria Archer. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Local family the O’Driscolls, who’ve owned Baltimore’s local shop, a post office and even a local restaurant, are behind the Fisherman’s Row development of four terraced townhouses on the hill into the village, near Turkish chef Ahmet Dede’s acclaimed and doubly-starred eatery, Dede.

It’s come out in the top echelon of Irish restaurants, as indeed has County Cork, with no less than four Michelin-starred restaurants out of of 21 in Ireland, north and south. Others down in the south west include Chestnut a half an hour’s drive from Baltimore in Ballydehob, Bastion in Kinsale (an hour or so off), Terre in Castlemartyr in East Cork, and Ichigo Ichie in Cork city.

Four in a row in Fisherman's Row, Baltimore

Auctioneer Liam Hodnett of Hodnett Forde has his own tasting menu of four ‘house specials,’ priced at €450,000 each for a standard but completed finish (excluding tiling), and intending owners have the option to up the specification or the likes of kitchens and bathrooms to any level they want, from basic ‘takeaway’ fare, to tastier Michelin levels of luxury and opulence.

Mr Hodnett say there’s it’s the only development currently on offer within Baltimore and the developer Michael O’Driscoll will start to build once sales are agreed on the four.

Petit fours?

We’ve a good level of interest already,” Mr Hodnett says, “including from those who buy now and used them and aim to retire to live in them fulltime afterwards.”

The site for the four in a row – recently cleared from overgrowth and trees - has been in O’Driscoll family hands for a number of years and part was previously a workshop.

Architect Peter Murphy of Frank Murphy & Partners who

is a Baltimore regular secured

the planning for the four

traditional-style terraced townhouses.

Dede Restaurant at the Customs House, Baltimore. Picture Dan Linehan

They have a slight private set-back from the pavement, and enclosed rear courtyard gardens, with front living room, rear full-width kitchen/diner and three bedrooms, one of them en suite, within a few minute walk of the pier and harbour.

VERDICT: Star buys: does Dede Deliveroo?