Baltimore house quandary: how do you keep up  with the neighbours when they've just won  a second Michelin star? 

|
Baltimore, West Cork
|
€450,000
|
Size
|
93 sq m (1,000 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
A3
Local family the O’Driscolls, who’ve owned Baltimore’s local shop, a post office and even a local restaurant, are behind the Fisherman’s Row development of four terraced townhouses on the hill into the village, near Turkish chef Ahmet Dede’s acclaimed and doubly-starred eatery, Dede.
Auctioneer Liam Hodnett of Hodnett Forde has his own tasting menu of four ‘house specials,’ priced at €450,000 each for a standard but completed finish (excluding tiling), and intending owners have the option to up the specification or the likes of kitchens and bathrooms to any level they want, from basic ‘takeaway’ fare, to tastier Michelin levels of luxury and opulence.
We’ve a good level of interest already,” Mr Hodnett says, “including from those who buy now and used them and aim to retire to live in them fulltime afterwards.”
They have a slight private set-back from the pavement, and enclosed rear courtyard gardens, with front living room, rear full-width kitchen/diner and three bedrooms, one of them en suite, within a few minute walk of the pier and harbour.