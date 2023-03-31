Architect and doctor's €440k family home at St Luke's Cross has good bones

|
St Luke's Cross, Cork City
|
€440,000
|
Size
|
135 sq m (1,450 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
C2
First up? The word ‘Windsor’ has gained a new currency on the island of Ireland, thanks the ingeniously-titled Windsor Framework agreement to bring more harmony back to EU and UK relations in the case of Northern Ireland woes, post-Brexit: tying the framework’s title to the reigning royal house of the UK and Commonwealth was a canny stroke, even if the DUP still will wiggle a way to a Windsor knot of Rishi Sunak’s whole shebang.
The couple – an architect and a doctor – used their time well, doing what they call ‘cosmetic’ work to their purchase, a mid-terraced home in a run of five opposite Ard na Gréine and which was already in walk-in order when they fell heavily for it, its location, space, privacy and for its gardens in particular.
They did mild updates and upgrades, painted it inside and outside, improved windows and garden/patio access behind with a new sliding door, added to the garden’s mature planting front and back, put in a new kitchen, and redid floors, some with new carpets.
They got the house painting done by themselves, and much of the alterations they wanted, all done before their first child arrived, with his own ‘schedule of works.’ But, in any case, it seem they reckon they can do further housework even with smallies to care for.....
The duo, from the south-east, with quite portable jobs and an ability to work remotely part-time at least, are making a lifestyle move to West Waterford, and are prepared to embark on renovations at an older era cottage in a rural county setting close to the sea and, as importantly, near grandparents.
So with a move ‘for the right reasons’ in the offing, No 3 Windsor Place is fresh to market this week, carrying a €440,000 AMV with estate agent Trevor O’Sullivan of Lisney Sothebys International Realty (SIR). It comes on the back of a recent strong result he had across the road at 5 Ard Álainn, another mid-terraced buy which sold for €525,000, up from its €465k asking price, bought by a couple living locally.
As well as having that good deal of space, other elements making this a home for the long haul are the great location, so close to the city centre and all the hub of humming life now at a reinvented St Luke’s Cross, the privacy screening of a front garden with magnificent blossoming almond blossom tree which is a feature along the road when in glorious bloom (see small pic on right): passers-by stop to photograph it on a regular basis, say No 3’s occupants.
Lisney SIR’s Mr O’Sullivan says No 3 “offers all the charm and character of a property expected from this era; bought in 2020 by its current owners, significant cosmetic modernisation has been done to the property.” Paints inside and outside are from Irish Colourtrend range, and also all-Ireland are the sisal stairs runner/carpet and the Ulster wool carpets, sourced from Christies in Douglas, while the new glazing is from Munster Joinery.
Rooms include a front reception with cast iron original ornate fireplace with slate surround and glazed, green insert tiles, with original polished pine floor boards. A room behind with painted white stone wall and retained old chimney breast (likely to have held a range cooker in days of yore?) has a more modern pine floor, with a small window and open doorway by a tiled divide to a rear dining room, and refitted, sleek-looking kitchen, with oak chevron flooring and tall, apex window above glazed, double doors to the rear grounds.