€445,000 Ballynora bungalow on third of an acre is in hot demand

Waterfall, Co Cork €445,000 Size 150 sq m (1615) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER C2

THERE’S precious little to reveal the true age of this fresh-faced Ballynora bungalow which is in fact approaching half a century.

Potential buyers are lining up, attracted by the €445,000 guide price for a four-bed detached home, on as near a third of an acre as makes no difference.

A family home for the people who built it in 1975, they’ve been diligent about its upkeep. Bathrooms have been recently upgraded and the kitchen is contemporary.

Kitchen

In fact the kitchen is part of an extension which also involved the addition of a fourth bedroom, a utility room and a shower room, to what started out as a three-bed house.

The bungalow’s youthful external appearance follows on from external insulation, which, like good botox, gives a facelift, as it always involves a fresh coat or more of paint.

Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy is the selling agent and he says demand for viewings is “red hot”, with first time buyers and traders-up from Wilton/Bishoptown/Ballincollig/Ovens all in the fray.

“It’s proving extremely popular because it’s been so well maintained and it’s on a fine site and you can drive into Ballincollig town centre in no time at all,” Mr O’Donnell says.

At a generous 1600-plus sq ft, the bungalow includes a kitchen diner, family room, living room, shower room, utility, bathroom and four bedrooms, with scope to siphon off one as a home office.

Living room

Family room

Outside, much of the site is laid to lawn with the exception of a good-sized Indian sandstone patio, off the kitchen diner, with access via double doors.

It’s a private setting, with Coillte woodland to the rear, and boundaries of mature trees, hedging and timber and post fencing. Two garden sheds provide storage. The site size means there's scope for more extending down the line.

Mr O’Donnell says the current owners reared their family there and are only selling now as it’s time to downsize and move into the convenience of Ballincollig.

"In saying that, this house is only eight minutes from Ballincollig town centre by car, and not much further from Wilton or Bishopstown. Even Cork city centre is only about 20 minutes away," Mr O'Donnell says, which puts a good choice of schools/sports/retail within easy reach.

VERDICT: Ideal for a family looking to trade up from a housing estate in the western city suburbs.