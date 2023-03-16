Blue egg is a good egg: €500,000 for gallery and home combo with Oscar Wild links

HOW times have changed since 2011 when the owner of The Blue Egg Gallery in Wexford was told that it was a really bad idea to work and live in the same property!

When Mary Gallagher set up her gallery at 22A Johns Gate Street people told her that she was mad to open a crafts gallery business in the recession and that her plans to set up home on the upper floors of the centre of town property weren’t at all wise.

Twelve years on she’s very happy to have ignored all the negative advice she was given, because her gallery took off despite the recession while she’s thoroughly enjoying living above it in the heart of Wexford within minutes’ walk from everything.

When she first found the three storey 18th Century mid terrace house, it was a much lived in property that had ended up as offices. “It was originally a residence and at some stage a guest house and was once lived in by a relative of Oscar Wild,” she reveals.

With so many changes and so many different uses, there weren’t many original features left – with the exception of the central staircase.

But the large high ceilinged bare rooms proved perfect for the contemporary crafts gallery she had in mind. And it seemed providential that her Blue Egg Gallery had once belonged to an egg merchant.

Downstairs gallery space

In 2011 Mary was probably ahead of her in deciding to carry out a full energy retrofit which involved the installation of air to water heat pump, external and internal insulation, double glazed window and a stove. This all brought the rating up to a B2 – which is hard to achieve for a property of this age, especially with work done in 2011.

“ Heat pumps weren’t being widely used at the time but my architect recommended one," reveals Mary.

The energy retrofit made up the major part of the work carried out although the house also needed rewiring and replumbing. Mary got planning permission for a commercial premises on the ground floor, carried out the retrofit and put in a few bathrooms but mostly kept the layout the way it was.

“I kept the décor simple – I wanted the gallery space to look domestic rather than commercial, “ says Mary, who painted the gallery wall white and left an existing fireplace in one of the rooms. Turning the upstairs into a modern home, she put bedrooms on the first floor and her main living area at the top level.

Now the external insulation and the large double glazed windows makes the exterior of the property look very modern – only the arched fan lit doorway and the chimney stacks on the roof give away the fact that this isn’t a recent build.

Inside the door there’s a hallway with three doors – two to gallery rooms and another to the staircase leading upstairs. The gallery has three white walled rooms with high ceilings and roof spotlights fitted to showcase craft pieces.

To the rear there’s a guest WC and, in one of the gallery rooms, a door out to a courtyard garden.

Courtyard garden

On the first floor the house has a bathroom and four bedrooms – all bright modern looking rooms which include one en suite and one used as an office.

Home office

The top floor has two long rooms, one a modern kitchen diner with contemporary cypress green units while the other room is part library and part lounge and has bookshelves at one end and a stove at the other.

To the rear a doorway on the half landing leads down a metal staircase to a courtyard garden where there is a doorway to a small alleyway leading out to the street.

Seeking offers of €500,000, Nick Popplewell of Sherry FitzGerald Radford says he is impressed with the conversion of a the once sterile office building into a warm, bright and comfortable home, “Interest in it has been very varied - It's a flexible space which could easily be turned back into a single residence but would also be ideal as a solicitor's office or a doctor's surgery.”

VERDICT: A spacious Victorian property - that’s versatile, energy efficient and attractively modern and stylish