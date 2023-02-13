Starter Homes: A colourful Cork apartment for €225,000

SOME apartment occupants do the bare minimum of decoration but others — like the owner of 17 Ivy Court at Broomfield Village in Midleton — put maximum effort into creating an attractive and comfortable space to come home to.

Situated on the top floor, in the centre of the apartment block, it’s a modern two-bed apartment filled with colour. The walls in every room are covered with prints, mirrors and pictures — even the en suite bathroom has been decorated with some African art and the balcony outside is full of pot plants, which, when spring arrives, are likely to add even more colour.

The open-plan living area has tiled flooring, a feature wall painted red and an archway leading to a kitchen/diner with modern units and appliances. The hallway has a yellow-and-green colour scheme while the bathroom is orange and cream with a splash of blue. Both bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and have also been well decorated.

Affordably priced at €225,000, the property is on the market with Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy who says the owner bought it new in 2005 and has taken great care of it. “The complex was well built by McInerneys on day one and the apartment has a good B3 BER,” he adds.

Situated in a gated complex with parking, the apartment has a balcony at the rear which overlooks communal gardens. Located a kilometre from Midleton train station, it’s a 20-minute walk from shops on the main street.

VERDICT: Attractively decorated, homely and very affordable.

Mount Oval, Cork €280,000 Size 71 sq m (765 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER C2

GIVEN the popularity of the Mount Oval scheme in Rochestown and the scarcity of property in the development costing less than €300,000 — it seems quite possible that first-time buyers and downsizers could end up vying with each other to buy No 59 Ardkeale.

A mid-terrace two-bed house with a guide of €280,000, it’s new to market with DNG Creedon Finn O’Connor.

“It’s beautifully presented and has been well cared for by an owner-occupier who put in a new kitchen and redecorated since buying it five years ago,” adds auctioneer Isabelle O’Neill.

Built in 2004, the property has 71 sq m of living space including a kitchen with cream high gloss units and integrated appliances at the front, a guest WC off the hallway, and a timber-floored living room at the rear.

Upstairs is a modern tiled bathroom and two bedrooms. A door in the living room opens into an easy-to-maintain back garden which has a concrete patio and a gravelled area.

A south-facing property,with a designated parking space at the front, it is located in a cul de sac within a five- or six-minute walk from shops in Mount Oval Square.

The strength of the demand for properties in Mount Oval can be seen from the fact that sales last year included that No 111 Ardkeale, a two-bed duplex with a guide of €249,000 which sold for €300,000 in June. In the same month No 107, another two-bed duplex sold for €310,000, €35,000 above its guide.

VERDICT: One of just three houses currently listed for sale in Mount Oval — it’s set to have very busy viewings.

Cloyne, Co Cork, €215,000 Size 96 sq m ( 1,038 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

THIS three-bed mid-terrace property at 35 Cloyne Meadows in Cloyne could be the answer to the prayers of some young house-hunting couple in East Cork.

As a well-turned-out, modern house with an affordable guide of €215,000, it’s the type of ready-to-move-in-to house that many first-time buyers look for.

"It’s a 2003-built house with a B3 BER which has recently been repainted and refloored and is in turnkey condition,” reveals Ed O’Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan.

Offering 96 sq m of living space, it’s located within walking distance of local amenities and is 8km from Midleton.

VERDICT: Affordable and ready to go.

Cobh, Co Cork €240,000 Size 93 sq m Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER C3

THE €240,000 guide price on 12 The Orchard, Rushbrook Links in Cobh has been set low because the 2002-built three-bed semi needs upgrading.

“It needs a new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and to be repainted but it’s all cosmetic work — the bones are good,” says auctioneer Johanna Murphy noting that it has 93 sq m of living space and a C3 BER.

Pointing out that a three-bed semi in Cobh can cost up to €300,000 she says this is a great opportunity for a first-time buyer.

VERDICT: A buyer with DIY skills could do a lot with it.