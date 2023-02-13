Starter Homes: A colourful Cork apartment for €225,000

|
Midleton, Co Cork
€225,000
Size
71 sq m (830 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
BER
B3
SOME apartment occupants do the bare minimum of decoration but others — like the owner of 17 Ivy Court at Broomfield Village in Midleton — put maximum effort into creating an attractive and comfortable space to come home to.
Mount Oval, Cork
€280,000
Size
71 sq m (765 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
BER
C2
Cloyne, Co Cork,
€215,000
Size
96 sq m ( 1,038 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
BER
B3
Cobh, Co Cork
€240,000
Size
93 sq m
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
BER
C3
“It needs a new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and to be repainted but it’s all cosmetic work — the bones are good,” says auctioneer Johanna Murphy noting that it has 93 sq m of living space and a C3 BER.
Pointing out that a three-bed semi in Cobh can cost up to €300,000 she says this is a great opportunity for a first-time buyer.