A move abroad with Zoom sees roomy Shanagarry home up for sale

PRE-PANDEMIC, “to zoom” meant one of two things: Either to zip by at the speed of light or to adjust a camera lens for a close-up or a long shot.

Then came Covid and what tech experts call the “Zoom Boom” and before you could say “Zoom, who knew?” everyone knew about Zoom and everyone was using it.

As the virus closed in on us in March 2020, the number of daily Zoom users ballooned from 10m to 200m and the video conferencing platform very rapidly became one of the most useful tools to do business-as-usual, or business-as-unusual. To boot, it allowed schooling and socialising to continue, via online participation in classrooms, weddings, funerals, bookclubs, quizzes, choirs, you name it. In short: It facilitated living in a period of grim restrictions and it gained such a foothold that even now, with the pandemic tide receding, it remains ingrained in our daily lives.

So what has the exponential take-off rate of Zoom got to do with a house sale in Shanagarry? Quite a lot, as it turns out.

Ashcroft is a former B&B

The woman who lives there with her husband and son was Zoom’s first employee in Ireland, having established herself as a formidable recruiter of talent through a career that previously saw her working with global recruitment firm Morgan McKinley, American multinational EMC (now Dell EMC), and e-commerce giant Amazon.

Then Zoom came along and scooped up Avril Ryan to head talent acquisition for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She did this from home, in Midleton, East Cork, from her three-bedroom terraced house, before moving 14 months ago to her dream home — Ashcroft, featured here — in Shanagarry. She would have stayed put in her dream home but for another move up the career ladder, when she was appointed Zoom’s head of talent acquisition for the Americas in August 2022, which meant working across different time zones.

“It’s absolutely insane,” she says, but in a good way, as she loves the job and her employer. But with the considerable time difference undermining attempts at a work/life balance, Avril and her husband and son have decided to relocate to the US, to Denver, Colorado, and have made the tough decision to put Ashcroft up for sale, while holding onto the house in Midleton.

Lots of outdoor space at Ashcroft

“It would have been too much to try and maintain two properties from the States, so that is why I am putting our Shanagarry home up for sale,” Avril says.

It’s a huge house, 3,000 sq ft, which seems fitting for a Zoom employee, as, like the platform Avril works for, it has the capacity to bring together a large number of people.

Large hallway

With as many bathrooms as bedrooms (half a dozen each) it’s been terrific for entertaining, with great leeway for people to stay over.

“During the heatwave last summer, we’d be down on the beach all day, then back to the house for a barbecue and there was enough room for people to stay the night.

“We’ve had such a good time. It was almost like being on holidays,” Avril says.

The holiday vibe was helped by the seaside location, close to Ardnahinch beach.

Ardnahinch Beach Picture: Dan Linehan

They made good use of the beach, regularly getting in a morning walk to Garryvoe, where they’d pick up a coffee before returning home, a 5.5km loop walk, with stunning views towards Ballycotton lighthouse.

Garryvoe Beach Picture: Tina Horan

They’ve enjoyed village life too — one of the attractions that drew them to Shanagarry in the first place was the village setting.

Aerial view of Shanagarry South

There’s the Kilkenny Design store and restaurant, Stephen Pearce Pottery, and a couple of bars. Nearby too is Ballymaloe Cookery School.

Ballymaloe House and Gardens

“We were living in Midleton, but wanted a village setting. We were looking for about two years when we came across Ashcroft. We viewed it once and absolutely loved it. Within a month, we knew the neighbours. We never thought that 14 months later, we’d be packing up again,” Avril says.

One of the things she’ll miss most about the house is the run of downstairs rooms, with a great, big kitchen (“made for someone who loves cooking,” Avril says) at the centre of an open-plan layout, with a dining area a couple of steps up from it and a large lounge at the other side.

Spacious kitchen

Dining area with patio doors to garden

Large Lounge

French doors off the dining and the lounge areas open the space up even more. There’s a separate reception room too and a utility and a boot room, off the kitchen, for storage. The attic, reached by Stira, is floored, adding to the storage.

Avril says the amount of space took getting used to. In fact Ashcroft, built in 1977, used to be a B&B, hence the generosity of ensuites. It was run as a B&B for 20 years and a new owner could return to doing so, given the growing popularity of East Cork for staycations.

Kevin Barry and Johnny O’Connor of Barry Auctioneers & Valuers is handling the sale of Ashcroft, which they say is in turnkey condition, thanks to a fresh coat of paint and new flooring, when the Ryans moved in. They are guiding the house at €625,000 and point out that it’s on half an acre, with a patio area and five sets of double doors out to the garden.

Ashcroft is on half an acre

Patio area

“It’s a home that offers bright and spacious living near the south coast of Ireland, with easy access to a national school, church, cafe, bar and petrol station and some of Cork’s most popular beaches,” Mr Barry says, adding the the house has a four-zone heating system.

Whoever buys it need only bring a TV, Avril says, as they are leaving the house fully furnished, including all new double beds.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to acquire a stunning family home in a highly desirable location,” says Mr O’Connor.

VERDICT: Expect traders up to zoom in on this property, especially remote workers who can conduct their business via online platforms, while enjoying life on the coast.