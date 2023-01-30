Location is king at semi-d home in the ‘burbs for €435,000

Scope to do more indoors and out at Bishoptown’s No 1 Merlyn Lawn
1 Merlyn Lawn, Bishopstown

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 07:00
Catherine Shanahan

 

Bishopstown, Cork 

€390,000

Size

93 sq m (1001 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

1

BER

E2

A DECADE ago, when No 1 Merlyn Lawn last appeared in Property, it looked fairly jaded. It’s improved with age though, thanks to fresh paintwork and a new front door.

Its biggest attraction is undeniably its location, in a Bishopstown suburb, near to two universities (Munster Technological University and UCC), Cork University Hospital, shopping centres and schools.

Typical of the three-bed semis that sprang up in various suburban estates in the mid-1900s, No 1 has some of those qualities not always found in newer suburbs: a decent back garden (west facing at the back with patio and south-facing to the side) and scope to expand laterally or to the rear.

The vendors bought No 1 in 2013 for €195,000 according to the Property Price Register and have kept it in good condition without doing anything too dramatic: a gas boiler was upgraded and the attic was insulated and floored.

Selling agent Tim Sullivan of Timothy Sullivan & Associates is expecting strong interest due to the €390,000 guide, particularly from people seeking an affordable property in an area they know.

“I think we will see people who want to get back to Bishopstown and I think the interest will include strong first time buyer couples,” he says.

Next door, No 2 sold just before Christmas for €435,000 with Johnny Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald, having gone to market for €410,000. A more modern home, it had lawn out front and back. Mr Sullivan says No 1 is crying out for someone “with green fingers”.

VERDICT: Great location for hospital or university workers.

Execution Time: 0.229 s