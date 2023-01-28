Mad Men visitors, Hollywood links and  Maureen O'Hara - this €1.25m West Cork home has seen then all

|
Ballylickey, West Cork
|
€1.25 million
|
Size
|
294 sq m (3,168 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5+3 in barn
|
Bathrooms
|
3+2
|
BER
|
C3
Two Trees, at Dromkeal near Ballylickey is a fresh 2023 market arrival with centuries of Irish roots, latter day US-Irish and international roots, and a myriad stories of its own to tell, and also with lives to celebrate.
Set in the Ballylickey beauty spot off the N71 road between Bantry and Glengarriff, it has been the home of the late Bill and Carolyn Murphy for almost half a century, an engaging couple who’d lived internationally in the US, England Germany, and South America, and who moved to West Cork with six young children in the 1970s, having fallen in love with the Irish coastline, from Clare to Cork.
As well as being a personal assistant, Carolyn Murphy was deeply involved in trying to establish the Maureen O’Hara Centre in Glengarriff. She passed away in 2018, several years after winning a High Court settlement and apology from O’Hara’s nephew, who admitted defaming her, and making for a sad end to a long friendship. Momentum had built for the O’Hara Centre, with support from a number of Hollywood’s elite, including Colin Farrell, Jeremy Irons, Liam Neeson, Helen Mirren, and Mia Farrow.
Apart from the shakers and movers of the entertainment world, and visitors from musicians and entertainers Two Trees also hosted guests from the world of advertising and business, who flew into Cork and Shannon airports as well as, on occasion, on chartered planes landing on an airstrip at Bantry.
Sons, Kevin and Brendan, who were aged 11 and 12 when they moved to Ireland, note their father travelled to 14 countries out of Cork, in a career that they say Mad Men was almost a pale imitation of, working with the likes of GM and Opel in Germany, food giants Unilever and Kraft, with their tyros visiting Two Trees, as did the CEO of Martini Rossi (vermouth brand) to add a touch of liquor and extra smoothness to the ensemble.
“They’d have been very well represented in the house,” admits Brendan, citing the line about the high-living world of advertising being “the most fun you can have with your clothes on”. Bill’s wife Carolyn, nee Vail, had a Scottish-Italian heritage and quickly assimilated to life in Ireland,having met met brothers Fr Pat and Stephen Coughlan, Holy Ghost priests from Cork’s Donnybrook while living in Brazil.
They were no relation, but their family became our ‘Irish cousins’,” says Kevin Murphy, one of the six children who were squeezed into what was originally “a two-up, two-down” in Dromkeal in the mid-1970s — three girls in one room, the three boys bunked in in another.
Initially the parents had sought to buy in Ballyvaughan, Co Clare or Connemara, Co Galway, but after Carolyn visited Ballylickey on advice of a proud Corkman, she fell instantly in love, and bought almost on the spot, without consulting her partner, the well-entrenched family recall.
Not only is the Murphy surname now well entrenched in West Cork, with adult children and grandchildren still living about and even further west down to Castletownbere, but the name also chimed with the property’s previous owners, two sisters Hannah and Mary Murphy, who’d said they’d only sell to another Murphy.
It has a double roof; one ground-floor bedroom; gable-end sunroom; two reception rooms; kitchen-diner; four first-floor bedrooms (one of them en suite); plus a very atmospheric first-floor library, with feature vaulted ceilings and dark green walls.
The couple’s own six children Kevin, Brendan, Meghan, Kale (Geraldine), Garrith, and Billy (who died 30 years ago) went to school locally initially for their primary days, and mostly went on boarding schools for secondary.