Occupancy-use restrictions lifted - now anyone can live in these cute €275k Cork cottages

ONE-time holiday/investment properties have had their residency restrictions lifted at an East Cork location, paving the way for every type of purchaser including first-time buyers to be able to compete for cutely-named cottages, each priced at €275,000.

Interior

Listed this month with agents Savills are Sarah's Cottage, Bridie’s Cottage and Kate’s Cottage, a trio of 1,400 sq ft three bed homes which formed part of nine in a circle cluster.

They were developed as a tax-incentivised holiday home scheme by the owners of the adjoining Barnabrow Country House, a very well-known wedding venue close to Ballymaloe House and to East Cork beaches.

The lifting of restrictions in this instance as to occupancy may also be watched by the owners of houses in other similar schemes aimed originally at short-term/holiday/letting use only, as it frees them up to be full-time homes, at a time of acute housing shortages across all tenures and types.

Owner Geraldine Kidd of Barnabrow Country House, East Cork celebrating the wedding venue and restaurant's 20th anniversary in 2016.

Similar restrictions have applied in the past to development in location such as Fota, Castlemartyr and Lee Valley, among a swathe more.

However, in recent years, the restrictions imposed at the initial time of planning grants now, in many cases, appears to be more honoured in the breech than in the observance of the protocols, often now in lomg-term lets – especially once any tax incentive periods run out, such as is the case in Barnabrow which has been providing hospitality since the 1996.

The business (family) owners of the houses to the west of the main Barnabrow Country House, clustered around a 17th century house and later outbuildings, have been selling in small batches in 'the village' since getting the use restrictions lifted, says auctioneer Lawrence Sweeney of Savills, adding “the tax incentives did their job.”

He previously sold Sally’s Cottage, aka No 4 Barnabrow village in 2019 for a recorded €225,000, according to the Price Register.

Kitchen

Also sold was Molly’s Cottage, at €235,000 (it’s called Holly’s Cottage on the Register) and Daisy’s Cottage sold in 2020, just before Covid struck, for €140,000.

Not bad prices, lovely names: what’s the story?

Animal farm.. Ana with her pet friends at Barnabrow House, Shanagarry in the 1990s. Picture by Valerie O'Sullivan

Ana’s Cottage was named after the owner Geraldine Kidd's daughter (pictured here in 1996 with donkeys); Molly’s Cottage, Rosie’s Cottage and Kate’s Cottage were all called after her nieces, and Bridie’s Cottage was called after a pet goat.

And, within an ass’s reach and bringing up the rear, so to speak are Sarah’s Cottage, Sadie’s Cottage and Sally’s Cottage, which were called after Barnabrow’s resident donkeys, as the menagerie on the 30 acre holding has included ducks, goats and donkeys.

Right now, Kate’s Cottage is already under offer and has its three en suite bedrooms all on the one level, while the same-sized (130 sq m/1,400 sq ft) Bridie’s Cottage and Sarah’s Cottage ech have one of their three en xsuite bedrooms at first floor level.

Done in traditional Irish cottage style, with half door to the front porches and with small windows, they have electric central heating and get C3 and C2 BERs.

Two of the three on offer are two-storey three beds

New, individual owners are likely to update the heating, replace windows, redecorate and do other modernising touches, suggests Mr Sweeny, saying there’s evidence of such extra spending amongst his other previous purchasers here already.

Buyer profile now? “The whole gamut; first-time buyers can get a mortgage here now that the restrictions on use are lifted,” he says, adding there’ll also be interest from locals, families and even traders-down and possibly families looking for a second home by the sea, in a managed complex.

Each cottage has its own private outdoor area, ranging in size from ‘neat’ to something larger, plus there’s additional communal open spaces, with services at Cloyne just 2kms away, or at Midleton which is 9km, while the Ballymaloe Estate starts just 500 metres off to the east.

Also close is Castlemartyr, Shanagarry and Ballycotton with beaches at spots like Garryvoe.

Meanwhile, also currently on the East Cork market within a designated-use scheme is No 34 Courtyard Lodges at the Fota Island Resort, where a two-bedroomed, B3-rated 70 sq m house in the five star resort Fota is pitched at €290,000 by Harkin & Associates who say it is suited to a professional investor, or holiday use.

VERDICT: ever though differed holiday home schemes had different qualifying restrictions and tax breaks, the lifting of restrictions on uses here is notable - especially at a time when short-term Airbnb use is being criticised in cities as removing supply from would-be full-time occupants.