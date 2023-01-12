Live on top of the world - Cork style (but, beware,   the hill going home is steeper than the price

THANKS be for the arrival of electric bikes: they might make the chance to live atop Cork city’s St Patricks Hill more palatable for commuters with bikes.

4 Sheldon Court sits atop St Patrick's Hill. Megan Forde of Sherry FitzGerald guides at €365,000

The vertiginous urban hill — think downhill ski-slope steep — facing south with city panorama views is a challenge for many: nervous car drivers, pedestrians, and bikers, whether going up, or down.

A cyclist is encouraged up a grueling Patrick's Hill, Cork City at the end of the 2022 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle. Pic Diane Cusack

Not too many regular city folk have managed the uphill climb, irrespective of gearing on cycles. Famously, the hill featured in stages of notable cycle races, from the Nissan Classic in the 1980s and early 90s up to Tour of Ireland final challenges in the early 2000s (right) when riders were asked to do a circuit that included not one, not two, but three uphill hauls on the hill.

City and Shandon views from rear of 4 Sheldon Court

Famously, Texan star of the day Lance Armstrong bowed out in 2008, on McCurtain Street, saying his back was bad and the hill didn’t look too cosy to him…. a minor shame that preceded his fall from grace as a drug cheat!

Well, the chance to get cosy atop St Patrick’s Hill comes with the arrival of 4, Sheldon Court on the market, with a €365,000 AMV quoted by Sherry FitzGerald’s Megan Forde — €1,000 a day for every day of the year.

Fore....

That’s for a three-bed, three-story townhouse built on the ridge just as the hill flattens out by Audley Place and Bells Field, and handily it comes with two off-street parking spaces and/or room for bikes.

For urbanists who’ll shun the need for car when living so close to every city amenity, the good news is that St Patrick’s Hill is eminently do-able on an electric bike.

Aft

“I did it myself to test it out, it’s easy to do” says Cillian Reid, committed cyclist and owner of the well-established Bike Shed sales and repair business by Victoria Cross. Gallingly, for the likes of Armstrongs, Kellys and Roches, Reid adds “I didn’t even have to get out of the saddle, I sat down the whole way up.” And, coming back down? “Well, you would want good brakes alright,” he concedes.

The steepness of the hill up and down to Sheldon Court (25 degrees according to some online blogs?) is an ever-present talking point: it features in movies and lore, from the Young Offenders to comparisons with The Streets of San Francisco; a reckless 2016 Red Bull soapbox challenge started on these houses’ doorsteps, watched by 50,000 spectators (above), and last March Cork Lions Club held a ball run when they released 11,000 coloured balls to cascade citywards for a downhill blitz as a fundraiser for Ukraine.

Not the foggiest....Young Offenders actors Alex Murphy and Chris Walley, at Bells Field, Audley Place, Cork. Pic; Larry Cummins

Between cyclists, and ball hoppers, and young offenders and Frank O’Connor whose most famous book cover on An Only Child featured this spot, we’re talking ‘pure Cork’ for the top of this sandstone hill: the view from the back of No 4 Sheldon Court is quintessential Cork too, by the way, looking west over the valley by Watercourse Road to St Annes Shandon and the North Cathedral, and spectacular sunsets.

1990s-built Sheldon Court faces period homes on lofty Lansdown Terrace - where the hill plateaus

The 10 houses comprising Sheldon Court were built in the mid to late 1990s by Parkes Homes, led by Alan Parkes and over the past quarter of a century there’s only been a handful of resales.

Interior of 4 Sheldon Court

No 4’s owner lived here in the 1,290 sq ft townhouse for many years, eventually relocating up country and renting it out subsequently for a few years before joining the continuing landlord exodus for the start of 2023.

The similar No 8 Sheldon Court featured in these pages five years ago with a €340,000 AMV, also with Sherry FitzGerald and the Price Register shows it made €360,000 in 2018. No 1 sold for €310,000 in 2019 and at the opposite, top end, No 10 sold in 2014 for €215,000.

No 4 in excellent order, and has a C1 BER, with top floor main bedroom en suite. At mid level are two bedrooms plus bathroom and the lower/entry split level has a hall, living room with beech floor and fireplace, plus kitchen/diner with west-facing patio access and stepped enclosed garden, accessed via a sliding door.

View from Tremont/Tremount, Patrick's Hill. File pic Denis Scannell

The views alone may sway bidders from other currently ‘hot’ city locations like St Luke’s Cross and Sunday’s Well. Sheldon Court is just above Audley House/the castellated Bruce College building, and Sheldon Court homes have a large (c 3,000 sq ft) detached house on 0.43 of an acre, Tremount, set along their back boundary. Tremount was for sale in 2022, with a €850,000 AMV, now ‘sale agreed’ online.

Sherry FitzGerald’s Megan Forde is due to start block viewings at No 4 Sheldon Court next week and says there’s already a cross-section of interest, including from first-time buyers, couples and traders down.

VERDICT: ‘Iconic’ leg-stretching Cork city location with painterly views from the back. Might it attract a buyer who’d normally go for a period home in a similar setting but who’ll put their own stamp on it and embrace the easy maintenance lifestyle and lifecycle instead?