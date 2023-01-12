Live on top of the world - Cork style (but, beware,   the hill going home is steeper than the price

|
St Patrick's hill, Cork City
|
€365,000
|
Size
|
119 sq m (1,290 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C1
The vertiginous urban hill — think downhill ski-slope steep — facing south with city panorama views is a challenge for many: nervous car drivers, pedestrians, and bikers, whether going up, or down.
Not too many regular city folk have managed the uphill climb, irrespective of gearing on cycles. Famously, the hill featured in stages of notable cycle races, from the Nissan Classic in the 1980s and early 90s up to Tour of Ireland final challenges in the early 2000s (right) when riders were asked to do a circuit that included not one, not two, but three uphill hauls on the hill.
Famously, Texan star of the day Lance Armstrong bowed out in 2008, on McCurtain Street, saying his back was bad and the hill didn’t look too cosy to him…. a minor shame that preceded his fall from grace as a drug cheat!
That’s for a three-bed, three-story townhouse built on the ridge just as the hill flattens out by Audley Place and Bells Field, and handily it comes with two off-street parking spaces and/or room for bikes.
“I did it myself to test it out, it’s easy to do” says Cillian Reid, committed cyclist and owner of the well-established Bike Shed sales and repair business by Victoria Cross. Gallingly, for the likes of Armstrongs, Kellys and Roches, Reid adds “I didn’t even have to get out of the saddle, I sat down the whole way up.” And, coming back down? “Well, you would want good brakes alright,” he concedes.
Between cyclists, and ball hoppers, and young offenders and Frank O’Connor whose most famous book cover on An Only Child featured this spot, we’re talking ‘pure Cork’ for the top of this sandstone hill: the view from the back of No 4 Sheldon Court is quintessential Cork too, by the way, looking west over the valley by Watercourse Road to St Annes Shandon and the North Cathedral, and spectacular sunsets.
The 10 houses comprising Sheldon Court were built in the mid to late 1990s by Parkes Homes, led by Alan Parkes and over the past quarter of a century there’s only been a handful of resales.
No 4’s owner lived here in the 1,290 sq ft townhouse for many years, eventually relocating up country and renting it out subsequently for a few years before joining the continuing landlord exodus for the start of 2023.
The similar No 8 Sheldon Court featured in these pages five years ago with a €340,000 AMV, also with Sherry FitzGerald and the Price Register shows it made €360,000 in 2018. No 1 sold for €310,000 in 2019 and at the opposite, top end, No 10 sold in 2014 for €215,000.
No 4 in excellent order, and has a C1 BER, with top floor main bedroom en suite. At mid level are two bedrooms plus bathroom and the lower/entry split level has a hall, living room with beech floor and fireplace, plus kitchen/diner with west-facing patio access and stepped enclosed garden, accessed via a sliding door.
The views alone may sway bidders from other currently ‘hot’ city locations like St Luke’s Cross and Sunday’s Well. Sheldon Court is just above Audley House/the castellated Bruce College building, and Sheldon Court homes have a large (c 3,000 sq ft) detached house on 0.43 of an acre, Tremount, set along their back boundary. Tremount was for sale in 2022, with a €850,000 AMV, now ‘sale agreed’ online.