€330,000 Ballycotton bolthole for those who do like to be beside the sea

THE speed of purchase and the price paid for an unassuming three-bed semi in Ballycotton early last year still has tongues wagging.

Put on the market in February by Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties, the deal was done and dusted inside three months, at 40% above the asking.

The asking for No 6, Páirc na Gleann, was €295,000. It sold for €412,000 to a buyer with deep pockets, rumoured to be globally successful tech and telecoms entrepreneur, Pearse Flynn, whose expanding East Cork portfolio comes with staffing/staff quarters’ requirements.

Cush restaurant, by the pier

That includes Cush restaurant, near the pier in Ballycotton, which has its sights trained on a Michelin Star, having already achieved a Bib Gourmand.

Mr Flynn also bought and restored a crumbling old house of worship at the entrance to the pretty fishing village, which has quickly established itself as a dynamic live music venue, known as Sea Church, where an adjoining restaurant offers event-goers the option to also dine on site. Even the parking has improved.

Jack Lukeman performing at a New Year's Eve gig in Sea Church

Ballycotton Island in the distance

In short, Mr Flynn is investing in the betterment of his native village, where there are rumours too of a form of social housing project, planned for those from the area, who could not otherwise afford to buy there.

Against this bigger picture of improvements to the East Cork village, it’s not surprising that prices there are on the rise. Two other properties recently brought to market by Ms Hegarty moved very quickly to “sale agreed”: 17 Seaview Park, a modest three-bed bungalow, is sale agreed at €360,000 from a guide of €330,000; No 1, Taobh na Chnoic, on Barrack Hill, a four-bed semi, is sale agreed at €310,000, from a starting price of €295,000.

New to market now, also with Ms Hegarty, is No 7 Páirc na Gleann, a neighbour of the record-price-setting No 6. It’s pretty much the same house: a three-bed, 112 sq m semi, in the heart of Ballycotton village, with no lawn to mow out front (parking for two cars) and nothing to mowout back either, where raised, terraced decking looks to the west.

6, Páirc na Gleann, on left

Raised decking at rear

No 7 comes to market with a €330,000 guide and Ms Hegarty is of the opinion that this time, it will go to someone looking for a holiday home.

“I think it will be someone living in Cork city who has a big grá for Ballycotton. We have a couple of parties lined up to look at it, and they are all from Cork City and all are enquiring about a holiday home,” Ms Hegarty says.

Kitchen diner

Having seen No 6 sell for a heady €412,000, prospective buyers will be hoping to steer No 7 closer to what No 8, Páirc na Gleanna sold for in 2021, which was €270,000.

As Nos 6 and 8 are the only two of eight Páirc na Gleanna homes to appear on the Property Price Register, it’s probably safe to assume that the remaining six have been in the same hands since at least 2010 (when the Register was set up). It may be a coincidence that a third Páirc na Gleann home has come to market now inside three years, or, more likely, record-price-setting No 6 provided the fillip.

Accommodation at No 7 includes a front-facing open-plan living space that leads to the kitchen diner, where features include an island and Belfast sink and from where double doors lead to a rear patio.

Living room

Overhead, the main bedroom is en suite and has doors to the rear upper terrace. Two more bedrooms and a family bathroom make up the first floor.

Ms Hegarty says while Ballycotton is a “quiet, country location” it has “an impressive range of facilities and amenities” eg sailing, windsurfing, sea swimming, fishing.

“This home makes for the perfect escape. Ballycotton and its surrounding areas offer the best of pubs, restaurants (including at the 4-star Bayview Hotel), cafés, cliff walks and beach walks and Ballycotton National School is at your doorstep,” Ms Hegarty says, adding that numerous beaches are nearby: Ballinamona, Ardnahinch, Garryvoe.

Midleton town is just 20 minutes by car and the commute to Cork City is about 40 minutes.

VERDICT: Ideal lock-and-leave holiday home or clever first time buy.