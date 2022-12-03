It's nearly 20 years old, but €340,000 Midleton home looks fresh as a daisy 

BUYING a turnkey home is always a bonus, but never more so than at a time of virulent inflation. Right now, buying a house that needs no work has never seemed more attractive.

That’s what’s on offer at No 40 Woodberry Heights, Castleredmond, an impressively fresh semi-d, even though it dates to the mid-2000s.

No 40 has only ever had one set of owners and they’ve been mindful of their home, says Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties, who brings it to market as the vendors prepare to downsize.

He is guiding at €340,000 and all of the interest to date is from first time buyers, some of whom are returning for a second viewing.

Mr Kennedy says No 40 is in “pristine condition” from the solid wood flooring of the hallway through to the hand painted kitchen units in the open plan kitchen/diner/living area, where there are French doors to the patio and rear garden.

The upstairs family bathroom has undergone an upgrade in recent years and there are two more bathrooms, including an ensuite in one of four bedrooms and a downstairs WC.

Mr Kennedy says Woodberry is in “probably the nicest section of Castleredmond”, tucked away towards the back, with little passing traffic and overlooking a green. It’s on a corner site too, which means there’s more wriggle room for anyone who’s looking to extend down the line.

Castleredmond is a development popular with families and it's walking distance of Midleton town.

VERDICT: Ready-to-go family home.