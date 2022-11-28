Good energy vibe at €490,000 Lehenaghmore family home

No 3 Coolkellure Green is a ready-to-go family home
Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 13:00
Catherine Shanahan

Lehenaghmore, Cork

€490.000

Size

149 sq m (1604 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

4

BER

A3

THERE’S a reasonable chance that this property is already under offer, as at the time of going to print, some of the interested parties were booking in for second and third viewings.

Everyone looking is in the category of family buyer, which is what you’d expect for a detached four-bed with a good rear garden. 

Those viewing probably include homeowners already based in Coolkellure, where a mix of house sizes affords the opportunity to move into something bigger, while staying in the neighbourhood.

No 3 Coolkellure Green in Lehenaghmore, on the southern ridge of Cork City, is “a beauty” according to auctioneer Jeremy Murphy of Jeremy Murphy & Associates, and, as a result, “it’s showing very well”.

Its A3 energy rating is an added attraction against a backdrop of rising energy prices.

Situated off Matthew Hill and built by Ruden Homes in 2014 (other Ruden Homes developments include Hayfield on Model Farm Road and Manor Farm, also on Matthew Hill), No 3 has air-to-water heating, off-street parking, a west-facing rear garden, and, as Mr Murphy says, “a high-quality finish throughout”.

The accommodation range is good too in this 1600 sq ft home, with two reception rooms (one, a lounge, is through an open arch from the kitchen diner and has French doors to a rear patio), a guest WC, a utility and a cloakroom downstairs, and also that all important home office, a bonus for those for whom hybrid working looks set to bed in.

Upstairs, three of the bedrooms are doubles, two with ensuites.

No 3 comes to market as the current (original) owners, the family that bought it brand new for €338,000 in 2014, prepares to trade up. Mr Murphy has set a guide price of €490,000 and he emphasizes the great condition it is in, its proximity to the South Ring road network and to Cork Airport, as well as the large cobblelock driveway, with room for two/three cars.

“It’s a real family home, comfortable, well-insulated, with an excellent A3 BER,” Mr Murphy says, adding that offers are “imminent”.

VERDICT: Ready-to-go bright and airy family home. 

