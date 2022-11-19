Second-ever resale at Botanika is guided at €725,000: is this to reflect jitters in the market?

|
Blackrock Road, Cork City
|
€725,000
|
Size
|
144 sq m (1,550 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
A2
LAST year ended with the first-ever resale of a home in Cork’s upmarket Botanika development, No 14, after hectic bidding.
First, a bit of a number-crunching background.
The scheme of 15 detacheds and 16 semi-ds sold swiftly with agents Cohalan Downing (60% went on launch, without a showhouse) and it immediately bedded down with pristine landscaping and branding.
Then, the similarly sized south-facing No 14 was launched at €635,000 but to the vendor’s delight had ended up making €775,000 according to the Property Price Register — which had it clocked with a few short months of hitting the market. (Both No 14 and No 18 had sold initially at a recorded €595,000 according the Register by 2019.) Notably, perhaps, the fresh-to-market, follow-on No 18 is guided at €50,000 less than what the last €775k sale (No 14) was at. It’s still €90k more that that neighbour’s start-off price before being driven much higher in bids.
What Mr Olden does say is that he thinks Botanika has turned out to be “the best finished-out Cork development in 20 or more years”, putting it on a par with the long-established Paddocks on Maryborough Hill and Court Cairn schemes of yore (the developers of Aylesbury in Ballintemple might quibble: See pages 10-13 this issue).