€250,000 Crosshaven waterside cottage is ready for a new lease of life

Crosshaven, Co Cork €250,000 Size 33 sq m (350 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER Exempt

THE gravitational pull of market forces has seen the cost of this sweet Crosshaven cottage rise and fall with a great deal less predictability than the tide.

The person who bought it in 2005 paid €425,000. Ten years later, Tide Cottage sold in a bank sale to the current owner for €105,000. Now, it’s back with a guide price of €250,000, via Mark Rose of Rose Property Services.

While it looks pretty much as it did in 2015 (and in 2005, it featured in Property on both occasions), much work has been done since, albeit nothing that’s physically visible. All of it relates to paperwork, as the owner set about having it removed from the Protected Structures list. She succeeded (it only took seven years!) but it means a new owner can undertake works subject to normal planning regulations, instead of the highly prescriptive rules applied to listed buildings.

During the seven year wait, the vendor’s own circumstances changed dramatically, as she had two children, and they settled nearby. She’s decided to stay put in their rental and sell Tide Cottage.

“When we first saw it, we had just returned as newlyweds from Australia and we thought it was very quirky and special.” “I was looking to buy in the area as I’m originally from Currabinny (across the water) and I have strong family connections to it. Tide Cottage was a good price and you wouldn’t get much in the area for that,” the vendor says.

Currabinny is directly across the water

They fell in love with the fun-sized thatch (33 sq m) with its cheery yellow half door and set above seeing what they could do with it, speaking to various professionals, including a conservation architect. With a background in archaeology, the vendor dug into its history, and lo-and-behold, while the cottage was possibly 200-300 years old, the thatch was very ‘80s.In fact there’s a photograph, the owner says, of two identical cottages, taken from across the bay, both with tin roofs, one of which was demolished, while the other, Tide Cottage, ended up on a preservation list.

“It was most likely a fisherman’s smokehouse, with the thatch a decorative addition in the 1980s,” the vendor says.

They set about having it delisted, which took longer than it would take to build a high-density housing estate, but the upshot for a new owner is that Tide Cottage is now a much more flexible prospect.

On c0.25 of an acre, at Scotchman’s Point, a cul-de-sac just below Point Road,it hugs the shoreline, embracing formidable waterside views.

Despite its low-lying aspect, the owner doesn’t believe it has flooded, but at any rate, there are ways of keeping such concerns at bay – just look further along Point Road to see what other homeowners have done.

“There’s quite a variety of architectural touches on display along Point Road, with planning permission given for some very different builds, and the fact that Tide Cottage is off the Protected Structures list allows engineers and architects to come in and come up with solutions, if it [flooding] was a concern” the owner says.

She is sad to part with her dream but glad that a new owner will have scope to do more.

“There’s something very special about the site, the privacy, the tranquility and the views of the water,” she says It’s also within walking distance of Crosshaven village/Royal Cork Yacht Club.

VERDICT: Dinkiest of waterside homes. A project buy.