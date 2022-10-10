First re-sale from Dublin Pike development brings four-bed to market for €500,000

No 24 has upgrades with a higher spec kitchen and bathrooms
First re-sale from Dublin Pike development brings four-bed to market for €500,000

24 Coppenger Fields, Ballinroskig, Dublin Pike

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 08:32
Catherine Shanahan

Dublin Pike, Cork

€500,000

Size

166 sq m (1786 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

A2

It's highly likely that No 24 Coppenger Fields near White’s Cross is the first re-sale in a very new development by builders O’Leary and O’Sullivan, as the c50 properties in the scheme that are showing on the Property Price Register are all new builds. 

Of those already sold, the highest price recorded so far is €470,000 in a development of three and four-bed semis, as well as some detached four-bed homes, like this one.

All eyes will be on No 24 then, which comes to market with a €500,000 guide. It’s had upgrades, says selling agent Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald, with a higher spec kitchen and bathrooms than the standard. The bedrooms have Sliderobes too.

While the current owners only moved in at the start of the year, they are returning to their native Tipperary, and so 166 sq m No 24 is up for sale again. Ms McDonnell is expecting immediate offers in light of the level of interest.

An added attraction is its A2 energy rating, which is now a more pressing issue for buyers in light of the current energy crisis.

The scheme is popular with families Ms McDonnelll says, as the houses are nicely finished with decent, enclosed back gardens, while Ballyvolane shopping centre is a few minutes by car.

VERDICT: Good as new but doesn’t qualify for the Help-to-Buy scheme as it’s a re-sale.

READ NOW

