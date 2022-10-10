First re-sale from Dublin Pike development brings four-bed to market for €500,000

|
Dublin Pike, Cork
|
€500,000
|
Size
|
166 sq m (1786 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
A2
It's highly likely that No 24 Coppenger Fields near White’s Cross is the first re-sale in a very new development by builders O’Leary and O’Sullivan, as the c50 properties in the scheme that are showing on the Property Price Register are all new builds.
Of those already sold, the highest price recorded so far is €470,000 in a development of three and four-bed semis, as well as some detached four-bed homes, like this one.