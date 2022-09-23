Montenotte's €975k The View has city landscape views fit for a gallery display

|
Montenotte, Cork City
|
€975,000
|
Size
|
274 sq m (3,000 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
D1
It pays dividends to take your time, though, that’s for sure.
Then, there’s the sweep of vista which gave this home and the one next to it their name, Nos 1 & 2 The View.
What’s in The View?
But, it’s when you get inside, and the views are fully opened up, or framed via conserved sash window, or via Veluxes up in the attic rooms, that you see the full expanse, and panoply.
Could its builders have known when first constructing it just how superlative they’d be?
And, remember this was built back in the day when roof and attic windows were, at best, small cast iron skylights for glimpses.
A good photograph, or a painting of it, wouldn’t look out of place in the Crawford Gallery, a sort of updated topographical expanse to rival the legendary 1750 work John Butts’ View of Cork from Audley Place, only looking in a different direction.
They’ve had utter appreciation for it at least, that’s for sure, as this oversize, characterful and beam-ceilinged attic room not only has a big, wide desk for ‘work from home’ distractions right by or under the window, but the room’s double bed is placed at the far end for a framed effect, and for catching the glare of early morning sun streaming in.
No 1 was taken in hand two decades back, with work overseen by architect James Leahy, and it was most altered over a c 18 month period, when the lowest level was transformed. It was given a contemporary twist, in contrast to the more period feel of the rest of the property, in a very sensitive balancing of new and old, and modern needs and period detail enjoyment.
There’s now a sun-room off a lower hall leading to the garden and decking, detailed by Jim Leahy, modestly sized, and made in painted hardwood, while the larger hall area at the foot of a gentle run of stairs from the entry
Kitchen units and island are by Glenline, topped with walnut and pride of place goes to an old, oil-fired Aga, regularly used, while the front, sun-soaking dining/family room has original, wide plank and well-worn pine floorboards, with 9’6” high ceilings.
Best bedroom is directly over the main drawing room, also with the same double aspect (it had been two rooms, but was made into one, seamlessly), and even better views.
No 1’s the sort of home that can adjust in lots of ways to families of different sizes, and despite being close to c 3,000 sq ft could be easily taken to heart by a couple who’d make the fullest use of it, over all of its four levels, moving with the time of the day, or the seasons, or the weather.
The front is accessed over a courtyard beneath, with external steps down to it as well as internal access from the lower level: a small arch links the road and house, with doric columns framing the door. The whitewashed courtyard is planted up with watering lines on a timer, has tree ferns, and storage alcoves (coal holes and maybe pantry/wine store in previous centuries?) and then, for a totally different feel, there’s the landscaped south-facing garden/terrace, appropriately reached from the sun-room.
Raised beds are filled with good soil and provide a great growing medium for annuals and perennials alike, fronted by lots and lots of pots and container plants, in rude good health, including a number of small acers treated a bit like bonsai, with roots trimmed back for a miniature tree presence, happily truncated or cut down to size in their faded terracotta pots.
Old limestone steps flecked with ferns lead to a garden mid-level with path, prolific wisteria, tall echiums and a non-invasive bamboo, and the lowermost level has several of the most attractive of acers, some very small, and one spreading like a Japanese installation, carefully curated for shape and best display of its intricate leaves.