Tasty pickings at The Orchards: turnkey family home for €425,000 

IN the house sales race, the homes that go the extra mile tend to get the buyer over the line, and there are some nice little sweeteners at No 6 The Orchards, in Castlerock.

A tall house in a nice neighbourhood, detached No 6, built in 2006, has underfloor heating on the ground floor and a south-facing rear garden with a very generous patio area.

Inside, the 181 sq m three-storey is in very good order and has a solid range of accommodation: a large sitting room with sliding pocket doors into the kitchen diner, a utility and a guest WC on the ground floor; overhead, two double bedrooms come with ensuites, and overhead again, two more double bedrooms (home office potential?) share the family bathroom.

The selling agent is Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties and she says The Orchards is “a very nice family development, just a five minute walk from the Gaelscoil, with lots of lovely green areas to play on”. Ms Hegarty adds that a lot of kids in the development attend Gaelscoil Mhainistir na Corann, with parents taking turns to form a walking bus.

No 6 comes to market with a guide price of €425,000 as the owners prepare to upscale further, having bought a property on an acre from Ms Hegarty. The home they leave behind is within walking distance of Midleton town and train station and the N25 to Cork City can be accessed nearby, without having to drive through the town.

VERDICT: Ready-made family home