City to country: Historic homes and modern abodes for under €600,000 

Waterville, Co Kerry
€475,000
Size
186 sq m (2,000 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
4
BER
B3
The owners of Beenbane Cottage, near Waterville, selected the site for their holiday home because of its South Kerry location, its privacy, and the scenic views it offers of Lough Currane and the Dunkerron Mountains.
Athenry, Co Galway
€450,000
Size
not determined
Bedrooms
potentially 3
Bathrooms
1
BER
exempt
A 16th century fortified tower near Athenry with running water and electricity as well as a chronicle of its own history, is one of the more unusual arrivals on the property market this month.
Cheekpoint, Co Waterford
€525,000
Size
141 sq m (1,517 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
BER
D2
It's highly probable that the owners of Longacre at Cheekpoint in Waterford spend quite a lot of their time sitting out on their decking looking out across the River Suir estuary.
Clancy Strand, Limerick City
€590,000
Size
170 sq m (1,722 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
BER
Exempt
The steep gable-fronted facade of Mignon, on Clancy Strand in Limerick is identifiably Victorian, but unusually for a terraced property built in this era, is highly individualistic. Part of a row of three equally individualistic properties, it’s historically as well as architecturally interesting and has a few bullet holes in its red brick from July 1922, as a result of a battle between Republicans and Free State Forces at Strand Barracks nearby.