Starter Homes: Four three-bed Cork homes for less than €315,000

UNEXPECTEDLY spacious for a two-bed mid terrace house, No 23 Greenlodge at Maryborough Woods in Douglas offers 1,500 sq ft of accommodation.

“The current owners added on a full-width extension at the rear and also converted the attic,” explains auctioneer Jeremy Murphy, noting that they made a particularly nice job of creating a modern open plan living space.

Walls were knocked to open up the ground floor which now has a living room, a kitchen and a lounge/ dining room connected by archways. There’s a living room at the front, a kitchen at the side with contemporary grey units, and a lounge /dining area at the rear with a redbrick feature wall, a redbrick chimney with a stove, Velux windows and french doors.

While the 2003-built house was being reconfigured, the owners put in a small utility room/ guest WC. Upstairs it has a bathroom and two bedrooms including one en suite. Above this, there’s an attic room with Velux windows and an en suite. At the rear, there is a low-maintenance garden with artificial grass.

“The property is situated in a quiet cul de sac with ample parking,” says Mr Murphy, adding that it’s just a few minutes' drive from Douglas village and a few minutes' walk from a bus route. Quoting a guide of €315,000, he says that both the condition of the house and its location are excellent.

VERDICT: As spacious a two-bed terraced house as you could hope to find.

Cobh, Co Cork €250,000 Size 97 sq m (1,050 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER C2

FIRST-TIME buyers searching for a three-bed home that’s modern, well-kept, and affordable could find a lot to like about 10 Chandlers Rest at Rushbrooke Links in Cobh.

On the market with a guide of €250,000, it’s a three-bed duplex with 1,050 sq ft of living space.

“It was built in 2004, has been owner-occupied since day one, and is in immaculate condition,” says Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy.

On the lower level, accommodation includes a living room with a fireplace, a bay window and a door to a Juliet balcony as well as a set of double doors opening into the kitchen/ diner at the rear. A south-west facing room fitted with modern units, the kitchen/ diner has patio doors opening onto a balcony which has views of the estuary on one side.

The upper floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms. The largest bedroom at the front has fitted wardrobes, an en suite and a door to a Juliet balcony while the smallest is a single which would do nicely as a home office if one was required. The middle-sized bedroom, also a double, is located at the rear and has views of the estuary.

An end-of-terrace property with a C2 energy rating, the duplex comes with one allocated parking space.

The development, which is distinguished by Victorian-style bay windows at the front, is located approximately 2.5 km from Cobh and from the Cobh train station.

Situated around 16.5 km from the Dunkettle Interchange, the property could attract buyers from the city.

VERDICT: Modern and affordable, it could look very good to a young house-hunting couple.

Douglas, Cork city €275,000 Size 103 sq m (1,108 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER F

OFFERS of €275,000 are being sought for this three-bed semi at 172 Greenhills Court in Douglas which has been extended and upgraded over the years and now has 1,100 sq ft of living space.

“It’s in good condition, is within a five-minute drive from Douglas and would make an ideal starter home,” says John Corbett of Cohalan Downing auctioneers.

Accommodation includes two living rooms, a kitchen/diner, three bedrooms, and a bathroom. The F energy rating in the ’70s-built home will need attention.

VERDICT: An affordable Douglas property.

Carrigtwohill, Co Cork €255,000 Size 83 sq m (894 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER C2

THE owners of 35 Ban Na Greine in Carrigtwohill have upgraded their three-bed, semi-detached home with new windows and a modern kitchen.

“It’s now in exceptionally good condition and has a new boiler, and an upgraded C2 energy rating,” reveals John Hornibrook of Colbert and Co who is seeking offers of €255,000.

Built in the early 2000s, the 900 sq ft house has a living room, a kitchen/diner with modern grey shaker style units, a guest WC, and a small utility area at ground level. Upstairs there’s a bathroom and three bedrooms.

VERDICT: Affordable, modern and just 15 km from Cork city centre.