|
Killeagh, East Cork
|
€695,000
|
Size
|
260 sq m (2,790 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
A2
Stetson job.
Midleton-based estate agent (and closet Garth Brooks fan) James Colbert tips his own country and Eastern Cork hat to the standard of delivery and finish on this high-end home built at Lagile, just off the main road through the pretty Killeagh village.
This fully finished pad is one of ive in a row, four built by O’Brien on sites sold off by an orginal house in at the back end, furthest in off the N25 as it pivots towards Youghal within Killeagh — as opposed to Garth Brooks’ five in a row Irish gigs, culminating on September 17 to an incredible 400,000 punters.
Here, the village-edge sites/land were sold by the owners of the fifth house at Lagile as individual sites, subject to planning, and the new builds all have their own individuality, while still all being large and luxe.
It’s quite the local East-Cork job too: design is by Anthony Kenneally of Killeagh’s Rochford Kenneally Engineers, and the kitchen too came from up or down the road, via joiners Elke, Killeagh.
“The attention to detail is exceptional here,” says selling agent James Colbert, who’s steeped in both the building and selling professions and who collaborated with the builder here previously on several one-offs.
She’s also his wife (both are second generation in the property business, and have two children) and Ms Tyrrell wrote in these pages in January of this year on the increasing importance of property staging for high-end and easier sales, adding it was very common in Dublin for high-end sales.
There’s an array of furniture sourced via Chris Keating House of Design, while Killeagh’s Elke did the kitchen and built-ins, including in the boot room/utility, the entertainment unit in the living room and the Scandi-style stairs with concealed storage.
Other walls are in Irish brand Colourtrend’s Ivory Tusk, and light fittings come from Cork Lighting.
The main suite’s bathroom is over-sized: “I’ve sold houses with smaller kitchens,” quips the auctioneer.