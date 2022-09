There's a couple of ways this terraced home in Ardfield View could go given the price point, the location, and the good condition that it’s in.

Built in 2003, it was owner-occupied initially and subsequently rented out. As a rental, it’s done well and the potential is there to generate income of up to €1,550 per month.

However, selling agent Glen O’Connor of DNG Creedon believes the most likely buyer of No 9 will be a first-time entrant to the housing market, as he is guiding it at €299,000.

The house is a terraced three-bed, with three bathrooms too, including a guest WC downstairs, an en suite and a main bathroom.

Mr O’Connor says the house is “a walk-in job, in great nick”, freshly painted, with work done to the rear garden too.

There’s a nicely-curved patio out back and some trees and shrubs and a garden shed.

A lawn is in recovery mode following the departure of a trampoline.

In terms of location, the Grange area has a wealth of schools and retail on its doorstep and plenty of public transport routes, with a bus stop almost at the front door. Douglas village can be reached in minutes, and Cork Airport is a nine-minute drive away.

A similar property in Ardfield View that went on the market for €290,000 sold recently for €308,000.

VERDICT: Ideal first-time buy in a handy location.